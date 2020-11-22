Mighty Green Halloween charity run

Sidmouth Running Club were inspirational during the previous lockdown and the trend is continuing.

The Mighty Greens have been encouraging individuals back to running where weekly routes were set and times and photos were recorded, and as guidelines changed, running in pairs.

In the previous lockdown, this continued until the club could meet again in groups of 12 under England Athletic guidelines, all socially distanced.

It was during this period that Alison Long organised for a small group to meet up on Tuesdays and Saturdays to run off road, encourage each other and celebrate birthdays.

Mighty Green Beccy Johnson said: “Following the news regarding the lack of Government funding for children during the holidays, I thought we could use fellow-MG Helen Akay’s idea of a Halloween dress up run to raise money for Sid Valley Food Bank.”

With everyone on board, Beccy set up a Justgiving Crowdfunding page. Visit www.justgiving.com and look up Mighty Green Halloween. To date, the total stands at £270, which has exceeded their original target.

Storm Aiden added to the Halloween fun and meant a few costume tweaks, including a waterproof bin bag dress for Susan Reeve.

“We braved the elements and set off at 9am from Sidford down through the Byes dressed as witches, cats and skeletons,” explained Tracy Scannell.

“On reaching the seafront, we were battered by the wind, rain and sea spray but paused for a photo, taken by Liz Goodman, in the foam the sea had whipped up.”

The spooky group ran back up through the deserted town before heading back into the Byes, completing just over four miles.

Special congratulations to Alexa Baker, who clocked up more mileage chasing after her witches’ hat on several occasions.

Helen saidd: “Our supernatural attire and spirit served to gravitate us towards our fundraising goal, despite the oppressive weather.”

Beccy added, “We have had amazing support from friends and family and especially the Mighty Green running family, and are very grateful to everyone who has donated.”

Now with the new lockdown, the Mighty Greens are back to running in pairs but the enthusiasm for their sport remains as strong as ever.