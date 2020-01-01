Advanced search

Sidmouth Running Club junior section running January sessions

PUBLISHED: 12:55 01 January 2020

The Sidmouth Running Club juniors giving the thumbs up. Picture TONY VELTEROP

The Sidmouth Running Club juniors giving the thumbs up. Picture TONY VELTEROP

Archant

The Sidmouth Running Club junior section is set to run new sessions in the new year, writes Hamish Spence.

So, if you are 12 years or older and you would like to have fun whilst getting fit with friends, then join us at 10am on Sunday, January 12, at the Sidmouth Sailing Club.

The first session will be a meet and greet with our England Athletic qualified coaches to listen to what you would like to do.

