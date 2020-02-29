Sidmouth Running Club juniors impress at Jacobs Ladder meeting

Sidmouth Running Club juniors at the jacobs ladder meeting. Picture: CLAIRE ASHBY Archant

Seven Mighty Green Juniors took part in a morning's very tough training session at Jacob's Ladder writes, Claire Ashby.

It really was a monumental effort by all the juniors who put an immense amount of energy in the Sunday meeting.

The whole group warmed up along the seafront followed up with some dynamic stretches on the shore at Jacob's Ladder, very entertaining for passers-by.

Then the main session was divided into two parts with everyone pairing up. The first of the pair ran hard up the concrete slope, jogged around the top and came back down the Jacob's Ladder steps.

Whilst they did this, the second of the pair did squats/jumps/lunges, all activities chosen by the youngsters themselves.

They then swapped around and repeated a few times. Then all ran along the pebbles of Jacob's Ladder beach before finishing with a gentle run with lamppost bursts back to the flagpole.

This certainly was a very good session with fantastic effort from all participating.