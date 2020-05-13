Sidmouth Running Club juniors play their part in a most successful 26.2 Challenge

The Broughton family cycling on Woodbury Common during the 26Point2 Challenge. Picture: SRC Archant

It wasn’t just the adults of the Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) doing fund raising under the Lockdown #26Point2 Challenge banner on April 26; for the Mighty Green Juniors were also showing how ‘mighty’ they are, with many different activities being undertaken, writes Hamish Spence.

Molly Clapham after completing her challenge - the cat did not take part! Picture: SRC Molly Clapham after completing her challenge - the cat did not take part! Picture: SRC

Twelve-year-old Aidan Corfield ran a fantastic assault course around his garden involving his climbing frame and trampoline.

He completed 26 circuits, raising money for the Sidvalley food bank and refuge.

The Daffron family took up the challenge with, Robin (aged 12) running on Zwift, Emma (8) doing a dance workout and SRC juniors leader Tim (older), completing 26 HIIT activities with 30 second rest.

The family will be donating to three different charities as they couldn’t agree on just one!

Sidmouth Running Club Junior Section leader Tim Daffron with son Rob and daughter Emma. Picture SRC Sidmouth Running Club Junior Section leader Tim Daffron with son Rob and daughter Emma. Picture SRC

Rose Ashby (12) stole the show with 26 smashing netball goals for the Samaritans.

Kara Salter (13) did 26 jumps on her trampoline for Force charity.

Florence Rousseau-Kennell did a family shoot-out of how long does it takes each person to get 26 netball goals.

Henry was up first and, being tall, was always in an advantageous position. Indeed, he took just one-minute-and-four-seconds to finish! Joanna (Mum) was next as she achieved the feat in 1:23. Flo, who is the smallest I the family, completed it in 1:43, so, on height to speed ratio, I (as Press Officer) have the honour of declaring Flo as the winner, as are Justlife, a homeless charity, who will benefit from the money raised with this particular family effort.

Sarah Burston and son Oscar who’s fantastic effort saw him running more than a half marathon over the week. Picture SRC Sarah Burston and son Oscar who’s fantastic effort saw him running more than a half marathon over the week. Picture SRC

Sharon Hunt and son Dominic ran up and down their road 26 times and William completed a total of 4.6 miles, doing circuits in and around the garden. They donated to Pumping Marvellous. Amelie Farrand cycled with Mum Paula, who ran along beside her.

Molly Clapham participated in the challenge by running for 26.2 minutes along the attractive wilderness of the River Otter, in aid of Cystic Fibrosis. The whole Broughton family, Laura, and her husband together with sons, three-year-old Jack and two-year-old George, got involved in the challenge.

They cycled up onto Woodbury Common and headed to Woodbury Castle and back again.

They cycled a total of 26.2 km. Jack rode his electric bike, whilst Laura cycled with George on her back. A beautiful ride with perfect weather. They donated to a charity close to their hearts, the Brain Tumour Research.

Wilf and Aveline Forrer did 26 long jumps each for the Sidmouth Under-8s charity, Crisis. Jessica and Jasmine Thomson cycled 2.6 miles with Mum Leeanne for Hospice UK and young Oscar Burston covered over a half marathon (14.7 miles over a one-week period), and raised a whopping £200 for Devon NHS.

From far away in the ‘land from down under, and on location at Mount Kembla in New South Wales, the Kent family took part with the senior Kent, Joe, doing rugby ball passing with eldest son Seamus, aged 12. Beth, aged 10, managed 26 walking hand stands and Ellie, aged eight, did cycle shuttles.

They are donating to Sailing Lifts Your Spirits and Mental health wellbeing for front line health and emergency workers.

Taya Meek has completed 26 minutes of riding on our spin bike and pedalled 5.4 miles while the Lancaster brothers did a football challenge.

Flynn (8) scored 26 goals and raised money for the NSPCA and his brother Seth (10) saved 26 goals for Cancer Research.

James Jamani (10) did 26 high catches and his sister, Ellie, completed 26 forward rolls for Bliss.

Arden Chipping (11) and Ella Chipping (9) did 26 things, 26 times and all before Dad, David Chipping (older) arrived back from his 26k run!

On reflection, all the juniors involved did what amounts to an amazing amount with a great variety of activities, raising much needed funds for some very good causes.

A massive well done, to all involved, you’ve done yourselves and the club proud.