Sidmouth Running Club latest - Saturday Mudlarkin' and Wild Swimming

Adrian Horne (left) Bex McDonald (centre) and Sam Ingram during a Grizzly training run somewhere along the soggy banks of the River Otter on Saturday morning. Picture: BEX MCDONALD Archant

"Come on a training run down to Budleigh Salterton," said Sam; "get some nice flat miles in", said Sam, "easy going prior to The Grizzly" said Sam… So, early on Saturday morning with Adrian Horne and Sam Ingram we go into the flood lands of the River Otter, writes Bex McDonald.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Meeting at Tipton St John at 7.30am, the three of us set off down-stream along the River Otter.

As we made our way out of the carpark and crossed over the river, we could see flooded fields. The river had burst its banks into the field to ankle depth.

So began the theme of the morning, chilly, soggy toes!

That's fine we thought, after all, it's all part of cross country running.

By the time we reached the beavers dam just before Otterton, we were up to our knees having an ice bath on our calves!

It felt quite soothing and again, that's fine we thought… little did we know!

About a mile further downstream after Otterton, there is a foot bridge.

Here the water was flowing fast and flooding into the field straight across the path that we wanted to take.

We ventured in carefully and soon we were all waist deep!

So, wet pants all round and numbed legs for the trek back to Tipton St John.

Enough was enough and a unanimous decision was made here, to choose another route which would involve less river… a lot less river and only the odd puddle.

One thing was for sure, we got our Grizzly training in!