Sidmouth Running Club member Bex beats the Covid Blues - and increases her distance running

Sidmouth Running Club member Bex McDonald on her latest run. Picture SRC Archant

Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) member Bex McDonald decided it was time to complete a challenge that she’s had in her mind for a while, writes Hamish Spence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hamish Spence during one of his recent runs. Picture SRC Hamish Spence during one of his recent runs. Picture SRC

She wanted to do something that would push her. This challenge wasn’t about speed, but was about distance and so decided to do the Sid Valley Ring from her home in Tipton St John.

Joining the route from just above the pony stables below Fire Beacon, she headed clockwise around the loop with one minor wrong turn in Salcombe Regis.

It was perfect underfoot with warm sunny weather and until reaching the seafront hardly a sole around. She attempted a record fast time when ascending the Bickwell/Core Hill climb, but it turned out to be her slowest. Oh well, that’s not the important thing especially when it was the 20.5-mile distance that was the original goal. Well done, Bex.

Wearing the loudest running shirt ever made and advertising the opposition (Exmouth Harriers!), John Doherty took to running from Ottery St Mary to Tipton St John and back again. It’s a lovely 5-mile round trip and John took just an hour to complete it.

SRC member John Docherty cutting a bright figure as he runs around Ottery St Mary. Picture SRC SRC member John Docherty cutting a bright figure as he runs around Ottery St Mary. Picture SRC

During a very pleasant quiet evenings 10k run, Rocker Sheppard only met one other person on the whole route. However, he did have the company of some very inquisitive cattle, who have not received the memo regarding social distancing.

Both Farnham Ladies have been keeping up with their running. With Karen practicing how to take a selfie while doing the 8.5-mile route over Bulverton, Harpford Woods and Fire Beacon. She took time out while pausing for a breather at the edge of the woods on Fire Beacon Lane over-looking donkey fields of Woods Farm, to enjoy the view. Christine, being concerned about Karen’s new found art of ‘selfie-taking’, opted for a coastal run and therefore completely avoided the gaze of the camera. Having had a break from running of over three weeks and only doing strengthening workouts in my makeshift gym, yours truly [Hamish Spence] went for an after-work blast in the woodlands and forests of East Hill.

My route started with a long ascent to the start of Hell Track, a steep and very stony track up through a pine forest.

I went up in a time of 8:42 which landed me the Strava seventh fastest time!

SRCs Karen Farnham above Woods Farm during one of her runs. Picture SRC SRCs Karen Farnham above Woods Farm during one of her runs. Picture SRC

It was then across the East Hill Strips road and down to the Slade Road Woods Climb and again I hit the fast button, I dug deep and it began to hurt, but I felt determined and continued my relentless pace claiming the Strava fifth place.

It was back across the East Hill Strips and onto a very yellowed Core copse, the Gorse blossom was in full bloom and looked magnificent. A gentle jog through the woods and back down the hill. I was so pleased to have got out for a proper blast and to see what all the indoor home-made garage gym workouts had done for me. It would be fair to say that I’m now a convert on strengthening exercises.

SRCs Rocker Sheppard persuaded his Bovine friends that he was doing the herd immunity thing. Picture SRC SRCs Rocker Sheppard persuaded his Bovine friends that he was doing the herd immunity thing. Picture SRC