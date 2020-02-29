Advanced search

Sidmouth Running Club members out in force at multiple events

PUBLISHED: 18:46 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:47 29 February 2020

Sidmouth Running Club members of the latest beginners course, (from the left) Deborah Langham, Melissa Bowns, Andy Swain. Front Emma Page, who all completed the three-mile route. Picture SRC

A Hampton Court Half, a Haldon Twilight, some Three Mile Challengers and juniors at Jacobs Ladder, yes, the past one was certainly another mighty busy week for members of Sidmouth Running Club, writes Hamish Spence

Els Laureys did very well in the Hampton Court Half Marathon on Saturday. This is a fairly flat race and many competitors gain personal best times.

Els was not an exception and she had an absolutely fantastic race, knocking a massive 18 minutes off from her previous half marathon three years ago.

She ran a good average of 9:19min/mile pace and completed the course in a time of 2:02:29 (chip time), crossing the line in 1,908th place.

Sarah Brown took part in the Purple Gecko Haldon twilight 5k race run on a Friday evening. It was hilly and challenging, especially as it was very dark in the woodlands. She managed not to get lost or fall over and crossed the finish line in seventh place overall for the 5k!

Meanwhile, the latest Beginners Course are doing extremely well with Deborah Langham, Melissa Bowns, Andy Swain, Emma Page, Mary Chambers, Kath Giles, Julia Gardiner, Susan Sykes, Kate Jennings, Ann Faherty, Alison Troop and Sharon Hall all being the latest to have now completed the non-stop, three-mile route and become fully fledged MG's. Well done, one and all.

