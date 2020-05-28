Sidmouth Running Club numbers continue to rise even with lockdown rules in place

Young Mighty Green Seth Lancaster (centre left) has now got the Trig Point collecting bug and is doing the Four Trig Challenge. Picture; SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB Archant

The past week has been ‘another mighty fine one’ for members of Sidmouth Running Club with personal records and challenges being realised, trig points being hunted down and news too of new members signing up to the club even though at the moment we cannot meet up, writes Hamish Spence.

Sidmouth Running Club member David Skinner after finishing his first 500 of the 1000 miles in a year challenge. Picture; SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB Sidmouth Running Club member David Skinner after finishing his first 500 of the 1000 miles in a year challenge. Picture; SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

What’s more the new ‘come-back-to-running’ course is being very well utilised.

At the beginning of this year David Skinner set himself a challenge and has been getting on very well with meeting his commitment.

Running 1,000 miles in a year is no walk in the park, in fact our ‘Alphabet Parkrun collector’ is literally not even running in the park at the moment, such are the lockdown rules!

However, David has just completed a massive chunk having just passed 500 miles of running from home around his immediate neighbourhood.

Emma Grainger and her normally-super-fast-hound Luna managed to run the whole of the ‘Not the Otter River & Rail Run’ on Saturday.

Just as well it wasn’t the real race as Luna slowed the pair down.

She was more interested in the passers-by than going on an adventure!

Never work with animals they say… best not take them on a run along the river and rail route especially if they are so distracted by others who are trying to stay at a sociable distance!

Never mind Emma, it’s the taking part that counts and, even though you took a time of one hour and 20 minutes to finish, you were still the first one to cross the line, beating Luna by a very respectable half-second margin.

New members are signing up to Sidmouth Running Club even though, because of lockdown rules, we cannot meet-up.

Newest member Zac Bevan embarked on a massive challenge before he came to the attention of our club. Zac is running 60 half marathons in 60 days all around Sidmouth and he is just over halfway with his quest.

He is raising funds for our NHS via his JustGiving website.

Young ‘Mighty Green’ Seth Lancaster is the latest member to get the Trig Point collecting bug. He is doing the Four Trigs Challenge over the coming week in a bid to raise funds for a dog charity.

So far, over the weekend with his family in tow, Peak and Higher Peak Hill trigs have been bagged.

He will be continuing his collection by going to Western, Fire Beacon and Buckton trigs on Wednesday with Western Trig saved for the final Friday trophy.

The ‘come-back-to-running’ course has gone from strength to strength with new and existing members joining in and completing the weekly routes which are set by club chairman, Terry Bewes. This week’s route takes the participants around Muttersmoor to Kebles Seat where they can enjoy a view while catching their breath back before the return run back home. (Important note: this course is done under the current strict social distancing rules and is NOT a group meet-up).