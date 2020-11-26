Sidmouth runner raising money for the RBL

Adrian Horne takes on the Tommy 10k for Royal British Legion Archant

Sidmouth Running Club member Adrian Horne recently took part in the tremendous Tommy 10k Challenge for Royal British Legion.

Back in October, Adrian saw a Facebook post advertising a fundraising challenge by the Royal British Legion called The Tommy 10k.

The challenge was from October 14 running through to November 14, although it has since been extended until the end of November because of its popularity.

The challenge was to either run a 10k, run 4 x 10k, or 10 x 10k over the month.

Sticking to the original dates, this Mighty Green chose to try and complete the 10 x 10k.

He even added in an extra challenge by running them on consecutive days.

Adrian planned to start the runs on November 2, so he would complete them on Armistice Day.

He said: “Having never run on more than two consecutive days, I knew this was going to be a real challenge for myself.”

A donation page linked directly to RBLI was set up with a target of £100, which was quickly surpassed.

Over the month, with some massive support from his partner, Annie, family, friends and SRC members, he managed to complete the challenge.

When Adrian got midway through the challenge, he was not feeling too bad, and decided to see if he could run 200k in the month.

Adrian, a club run leader, clocked up an amazing 226.6k or 140.84 miles, raising to date £1,015.00 for the Royal British Legion, which, like many charities, have suffered this year. Adrian, feeling very humbled by people’s generosity in such difficult times, would like to thank everyone from the bottom of his heart who shared his FB page, or donated to this worthy cause.

The Tommy represents where e RBLI began in 1919, supporting British soldiers returning from WW1.

The story goes that German soldiers would call out to “Tommy” across no man’s land if they wanted to speak to a British soldier.

Since then, the RBLI have supported many wounded, injured and sick ex-Forces personnel. We commemorate those who sacrificed for our freedom and help to look after our veterans of today.