Sidmouth Running Club’s ‘Fab Five’ conquer Devon and net haul of gold medals

PUBLISHED: 09:31 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:31 19 June 2020

Sidmouth Running Club junior members Seth and Flynn Lancaster doing their final walk to Ladram Bay which saw them complete their 'Conquer a Devon Route' Challenge as set by School Games Active Devon. Picture; SRC

Sidmouth Running Club junior members Seth and Flynn Lancaster doing their final walk to Ladram Bay which saw them complete their 'Conquer a Devon Route' Challenge as set by School Games Active Devon. Picture; SRC

Five Mighty Green Sidmouth Running Club juniors have completed the ‘Conquer a Devon Route’ challenge set by School Games Active Devon, writes Hamish Spence.

Sidmouth Running Club junior members Amelie Farrand going for gold in the 'Conquer a Devon Route' Challenge as set by School Games Active Devon. Picture; SRCSidmouth Running Club junior members Amelie Farrand going for gold in the 'Conquer a Devon Route' Challenge as set by School Games Active Devon. Picture; SRC

The Devon Virtual Games Events began on May 18 and will run through until July 13. They are hosted by Active Devon and the School Games Organisers.

The event encouraged the young participants to accumulate mileage by either running, jogging or walking while also following the latest government guidance on being active during the Coronavirus pandemic.

For the Primary school ages, 20 miles completed, won bronze, 30 miles covered won silver and for 40 miles endured took gold.

Four juniors, all of whom attend Sidmouth Primary school, achieved this, and three of them gained the coveted gold award.

James Jamani, who is 11-years-old, completed the amazing distance of 70.13 miles while 8-yearold Ellie Jamani covered a distance of 67.1 miles and Seth Lancaster, who is 10-years-old, managed an impressive 56.68 miles. Completing the Sidmouth Primary School quartet was 8-year-old Flynn Lancaster who landed a silver medal for his magnificent 33.91 miles .

In the Secondary school age group it was quite rightly tougher and 40 miles was needed for bronze, 60 miles for silver and 80 miles to gain gold.

Not deterred or daunted by the distances required, Amélie Farrand took the opportunity to escape the family house for her daily exercise.

Not only did she grasp at this chance, she opted for an attempt on gold. Amélie completed the challenge by doing a daily run from home navigating through our beautiful countryside.

Her mileage was also supported by a longer walk at the weekend with her dogs.

She covered 80 miles in just four weeks and succeeded in her quest for gold.

