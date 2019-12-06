Advanced search

Sidmouth Running Club's Kirsteen Welch runs to victory at cross-country championships

PUBLISHED: 09:51 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 06 December 2019

Sidmouth Running Club's Kirsteen Welch crossing the line to take 1st place in the South West & Inter Counties XC Championships. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Sidmouth Running Club's Kirsteen Welch crossing the line to take 1st place in the South West & Inter Counties XC Championships. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Sidmouth Running Club's (SRC) Kirsteen Welch wasn't originally going to compete in the South West and Inter Counties Cross-country Championships race as she was still feeling the effects from her outstanding efforts for Team GB at the World Mountain Championships, held in Argentina, writes Hamish Spence.

However, she wanted to represent Devon and, as her new coach Alan Story was travelling down to meet her, she thought that entering the local event was a good way of showing him what she is capable of.

The Devon County Cross-country Championships is held within the Charles Stanley Westward Cross-country League.

Only those eligible to represent Devon are included in the Devon County Cross-country Championships.

The senior women, U20 boys and girls and U17 girls all race at the same time over the 5k distance.

Kirsteen was quick off the mark and set off at a similar pace to the U20 boys.

Unfortunately, the fast getaway started to fade as the lactic built up in her body. Having got used to training for long distance running she was going to have to dig deep to keep her pace at the level needed!

She held on, sticking with the other girls and had resigned herself to a third place. The race was not over yet, though, and Kirsteen saved a bit for the end. With a speedy sprint for the finish line, she managed to finish in first place.

Once again, well done, Kirsteen; all at SRC are so very proud of you.

