Sidmouth Running Club's Sunday Trig Training group in full swing

The Sidmouth Running Club, Sunday Four Trig training group having a short break after the steep climb up to Buckton Trig. Picture: SRC Archant

A group of 17 Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) members met up in Sidford on Sunday morning to participate in ongoing Four Trig training, writes Monica Read.

A very sunny morning greeted the group who met up at Sidford and headed up through the lanes and paths too Buckton Trig.

They then followed the footpaths down to Harcombe, up through the woods to cross the A3052 and through the Donkey Sanctuary to Weston Trig (where a couple peeled off).

The remainder of the group then continued along the coast (down, up, down, up) to Froggie Rock.

Here a few more Mighty Greens (MG) peeled off to Soldiers Hill, Griggs Lane and The Byes back to Sidford. The others ran down Beatlands into the town. Rob, Christine and Bex hadn't had enough so they ran across the Valley and up onto Mutters Moor. Ultimately it proved to be an 11-12 mile jaunt for most of the group with about 2,000ft of climbing.