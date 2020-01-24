Advanced search

Sidmouth Running Club's Sunday Trig Training group in full swing

PUBLISHED: 15:59 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 24 January 2020

The Sidmouth Running Club, Sunday Four Trig training group having a short break after the steep climb up to Buckton Trig. Picture: SRC

The Sidmouth Running Club, Sunday Four Trig training group having a short break after the steep climb up to Buckton Trig. Picture: SRC

Archant

A group of 17 Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) members met up in Sidford on Sunday morning to participate in ongoing Four Trig training, writes Monica Read.

A very sunny morning greeted the group who met up at Sidford and headed up through the lanes and paths too Buckton Trig.

They then followed the footpaths down to Harcombe, up through the woods to cross the A3052 and through the Donkey Sanctuary to Weston Trig (where a couple peeled off).

The remainder of the group then continued along the coast (down, up, down, up) to Froggie Rock.

Here a few more Mighty Greens (MG) peeled off to Soldiers Hill, Griggs Lane and The Byes back to Sidford. The others ran down Beatlands into the town. Rob, Christine and Bex hadn't had enough so they ran across the Valley and up onto Mutters Moor. Ultimately it proved to be an 11-12 mile jaunt for most of the group with about 2,000ft of climbing.

Most Read

Empty town centre shop in Ottery to be sold at auction

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

First Sidmouth Repair Cafe of the year

The repair cafe volunteers at Christmas. Picture: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Sidmouth Rockfish restaurant on course for planning approval

The design for the restaurant at Sidmouth's converted Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth dog walker rescued after falling from Lyme harbour wall

Paddle boarders bring the rescued man ashore at Lyme Regis. Picture Bob Thompson

Glass splash defence panels installed

Testing of the new Sidmouth glass wall splash defence on the seafront. Picture: Alex Walton

Most Read

Empty town centre shop in Ottery to be sold at auction

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

First Sidmouth Repair Cafe of the year

The repair cafe volunteers at Christmas. Picture: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Sidmouth Rockfish restaurant on course for planning approval

The design for the restaurant at Sidmouth's converted Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth dog walker rescued after falling from Lyme harbour wall

Paddle boarders bring the rescued man ashore at Lyme Regis. Picture Bob Thompson

Glass splash defence panels installed

Testing of the new Sidmouth glass wall splash defence on the seafront. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Running Club’s Sunday Trig Training group in full swing

The Sidmouth Running Club, Sunday Four Trig training group having a short break after the steep climb up to Buckton Trig. Picture: SRC

Harris and Rudolph star in SOHC men’s 1st XI high-scoring draw at PGSOB

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth U15 girls impress in meeting with combined Cullompton and Bideford team

Action from the Sidmouth Girls' U15s meeting with a combined Cullompton and Bideford team. Pictures: SIDMOUTH RFC

Otterettes set for big Sunday home cup tie

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Baker at the double during heroic effort by nine-man SOHC 3rd XI at Minehead

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24