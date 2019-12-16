Sidmouth Running Club set to host another Beginners and Improvers course in early January.

Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) is set to dish up another of their very popular Beginners and Improvers courses early next year, writes Hamish Spence.

It begins on January 8 and there will be 30 places available in the Beginners and 20 places in the Improvers.

To join the improvers you must be able to run three miles. Both courses will run for eight weeks and cost £25 with that fee including SRC club membership for 2020.

For more information please visit www.sidmouthrunningclub.co.uk Interested parties can make contact via the contact tab on the website.