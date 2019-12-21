Sidmouth Running Club Sunday Groups enjoy another outing

Sidmouth Running Club members who took part in the latest Sunday Run outing. Picture SRC Archant

Heading out from the Peak Hill carpark on Sunday morning in the sociable group were 15 runners and four dogs, writes Hamish Spence.

Rob Dunford and Christine Hellier led the group on an 11-mile cross-country route starting from the Jurassic Coastal path to Ladram Bay, then along behind the village of Otterton to the River Otter and upstream as far as Newton Poppleford.

Just before Newton Poppleford, coming the other way was the speedy, but smaller group being led by John Keast doing his famous 'hangover route'.

The groups high-fived each other on passing and the dogs looked bemused as one of the social group members went off to join in with the 'hangover' group. After saying farewell it was onward to Newton Pop and Harpford village, into Harpford woods, across the A3052 to climb the one proper hill up onto Muttersmoor and back the long way around to the carpark.

The route was wet and very muddy underfoot, but was extremely good fun.