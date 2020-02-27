Sidmouth Running Club members chalk up hat-trick of Parkrun new PBs

Sidmouth Running Club members at the latest Exmouth Parkrun. Picture SRC Archant

Sidmouth Running Club members went far and wide to take part at various Parkrun venues last Sunday, writes Hamish Spence.

Adrian Horne went to the Burnham and Highbridge Parkrun and blasted around in a time of 26:42, finishing 112th in a field of 376.

Adrian felt it was congested at the beginning, but was an interesting course with a little bit of seafront running.

David Skinner travelled over to Trellissick Parkrun near Truro. It was a very scenic out and back route, but had a killer loop around a wet, muddy and slippery field which was on the side of a hill.

He found it tough enough trying to go along the bottom of the hill on the slope with one leg having to be several inches higher than the other, but getting up the hill was almost impossible. He managed to seek out some grass which him gave some traction.

Sam Ingram ran from Sidbury to join Julia Haddrell in a battle against a strong headwind at Seaton Parkrun. Stuart Coles and David H Welsh went to Exeter Quays Parkrun.

Jack Saunders travelled to Harcourt Hill near Oxford, arriving late so he endured a very muddy two lap course behind everyone and going in the opposite geographical direction, was Steve Saunders who went to a blustery Lands End to do a hilly route with a view out over a turbulent sea.

With 438ft in elevation gain he completed the route in a time of 27:15 averaging an 8:32min/mile.

Derek Blackburn took on the role of marshalling for the first time at Exmouth Parkrun. Being situated at Orcombe Point he encouraged his fellow MGs on around the course. First time ever taking part in a Parkrun and making an attempt on taking the Exmouth course speed record was Antony Hall.

He was not far off from succeeding and perhaps had there not been a strong headwind he would have taken pole position.

However, he has taken the sixth fastest over-all to date, running the route with an average pace of 6:06min/miles in a time of 18:54.

Christine Farnham got a PB of 25:10 as did Lee-Ann Thomson, who ran to a new PB of 32:14 while Jane Stein made it a hat-trick of PBs, clocking a time of 33:50.

Also in attendance at Exmouth were Martin Trueman, Don Cawthera, Debbie Marriott, Cheryl Boulton, Bert Dykema, Lesley Miszewska, Sarah Powell and Alexa Baker.