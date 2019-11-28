Advanced search

Sunday Running back - welcome to the Sunday Mudlarks

PUBLISHED: 11:36 28 November 2019

The Sidmouth Running Club Sunday Group. Picture: TERRY BEWES

The Sidmouth Running Club Sunday Group. Picture: TERRY BEWES

The past weekend saw the Sidmouth Running Club Sunday Group meet at the Sidford Village Hall for a sunny warm 9am start, writes Hamish Spence.

John Keast led the long distance group on a 9.5 mile route and Terry Bewes took the social runners.

There were two hills to ascend, the first started from the Blue Ball Inn and up Harcombe Lane and then up the field to Buckton Hill.

They continued across the top of the hill to pick up the East Devon Way and on to Mincombe Wood.

The group turned back through Harcombe Hill Plantation across the road to the second hill. This is one of the steepest hills around here, but the good news was that the group would be going down it.

Then into Harcombe and back via Knowle House and Boswell Farm to the Hall again.

Kyle Baker ran in his new shoes…carefully, managing to avoid all the puddles and mud, whereas Molly Vasanthakumar actively jumped in both at every opportunity along with Sarah Clapham. Sarah managed to do what we now refer to as a Nikita, and left her shoe deep in mud.

The Sunday Sidmouth Social Running Club Group will now be known as The Sunday Mudlarks!

