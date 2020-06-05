Trig Pointing, Half Marathons and ‘Getting Back To Running’ - it’s all action at Sidmouth Running Club

Day 42 for Zac Bevan (left) with MG Martin Trueman on the Jurassic Coastal Path. Picture: SRC Archant

Despite the on-going Coronavirus pandemic that we all continue to live with members of Sidmouth Running Club (SRC) continue to ‘keep on running’, writes Hamish Spence.

Mighty Green junior, Seth Lancaster at Fire Beacon Trig Point. Picture SRC Mighty Green junior, Seth Lancaster at Fire Beacon Trig Point. Picture SRC

Seth Lancaster had a very successful weeks’ trig point bagging, and has woken many fellow members from their slumber and Matin Trueman has introduced Zaq Bevan to off-road running in and around the hill of Sidmouth.

So far, Seth Lancaster has raised an amazing £310 for his favourite charity The Dogs Trust, by doing a sponsored trig point hunt for the four peaks of Sidmouth.

Seth loves dogs and had heard that all charities were struggling at the moment and are unable to do large fundraising events because of the pandemic.

Also, lots of people were giving up their dogs because they were finding it hard to cope with them, meaning more work for The Dog’s Trust.

Week three of Get-Back-To-Running and Julia Haddrell successfully climbed Fire Beacon Trig Point and enjoyed the view. Picture SRC Week three of Get-Back-To-Running and Julia Haddrell successfully climbed Fire Beacon Trig Point and enjoyed the view. Picture SRC

Seth navigated 28.8 miles in total over four separate walks.

His younger brother Flynn, did part of all expeditions and covered 17.5 miles and also got to all Four Trigs as well.

Having come to the attention of various SRC members last week, Zaq Bevan continues to notch up his daily half marathons in a bid to raise funds for our NHS.

This weekend he was persuaded by Mighty Green (MG), and fine cross-country runner Martin Trueman, to try out an off-road route.

For Day 42 out of the 60 scheduled runs, Martin took Zaq on a very hilly figure of eight route which took them up Salcombe Hill and over to Branscombe.

This particular route has 1,352ft of elevation gain with many scenic views and, on this occasion, the pair were joined for a few yards by a couple of badgers that ran alongside!

When passing the Donkey Sanctuary, they were also treated to a donkey ‘‘eeeooring’ at them; clearly a ringing endorsement of Zaq’s terrific on-going efforts.

It all made for a memorable two-hours-and-thirteen-minute jaunt.

If any Sidmouth Running Club MG reading this wishes to join Zaq for all or part of another half marathon then please get in touch with him.

With the prospect of a hot and sweaty week before we even got started with any running, week two of Get-Back-To-Running has gone from strength to strength.

There were 31 members that completed the Mutters Moor loop or their own version of it and the run to High Peak trig or Ladram bay was completed by 14 members with 12 completed both runs.