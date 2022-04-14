Otters and Vikings hoping for a very Good Friday

There is no hiding from the fact that results have been very tough for Ottery St Mary over the past few months, but the fighting spirit shown by an inexperienced side at Peninsula League level should bode well for a brighter future.

The Otters suffered heavy losses to Crediton United and Elmore over the past week, but kept running and grafting to the end, as the club looks ahead to a summer rebuild. Ottery welcome Axminster Town for a local derby on Good Friday, kick-off 3pm.

Sidmouth Town also have a home derby on Friday, kicking-off at the earlier time of 11am, and it is a massive game against Honiton Town.

After the 2-0 defeat to league leaders Torpoint Athletic last weekend, the Vikings can move level on points with Honiton with an Easter victory. Honiton do have games in hand but a win would give Sidmouth a big boost.