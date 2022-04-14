News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Otters and Vikings hoping for a very Good Friday

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:45 PM April 14, 2022
Ottery football club. Ref shsp 36 19TI 9315. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery football club. Ref shsp 36 19TI 9315. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

There is no hiding from the fact that results have been very tough for Ottery St Mary over the past few months, but the fighting spirit shown by an inexperienced side at Peninsula League level should bode well for a brighter future.  

The Otters suffered heavy losses to Crediton United and Elmore over the past week, but kept running and grafting to the end, as the club looks ahead to a summer rebuild. Ottery welcome Axminster Town for a local derby on Good Friday, kick-off 3pm. 

Sidmouth Town also have a home derby on Friday, kicking-off at the earlier time of 11am, and it is a massive game against Honiton Town.  

After the 2-0 defeat to league leaders Torpoint Athletic last weekend, the Vikings can move level on points with Honiton with an Easter victory. Honiton do have games in hand but a win would give Sidmouth a big boost.  

Non-League Football
Ottery St Mary News
Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

East Devon postcodes named Postcode Lottery luckiest

Paul Jones

person
Three bedroom house in Sidford with unique design

Property of the Week: The Spinney, Sidford

Kirsty Woodgate

person
Looking down a wet SIdmouth seafront

Opinion

Winter is over - now is the time to seize every opportunity

Vincent Page

Author Picture Icon
The magnificent Lady Justice statue ontop of the Old Bailey

IN THE DOCK: The latest court results from East Devon

Paul Jones

person