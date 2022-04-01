News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Otters hit five in win over Twyford Spartans

Tim Herbert

Published: 10:45 AM April 1, 2022
Ewan Evans for Ottery St Mary juniors

Ewan Evans for Ottery St Mary juniors - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC

Ottery St Mary Under-18s were once again in ruthless mood, as they hit five unanswered goals against Twyford Spartans. 

The Otters were frustrated by their visitors in the first period but a change of tack saw the goals begin to flow, starting with Jack Drew-Cull rifling home from the edge of the box. 
 
Debutant Leon Tootell then helped to win a free-kick and Drew-Cull duly converted his second of the day. Five minutes later, Tootell picked up on a header from Finn Foster and crossed for Luke Paramore to nod home. 
 
A penalty gave Drew-Cull his hat-trick goal and there was time for one more, Luke Coombes scoring on the rebound for his first goal for the Otters. Man of the match was a team decision with the vote being even and both given to Jack Drew-Cull and Leon Tootell. 

Another great display from a powerful Ottery side. 

Non-League Football
Ottery St Mary News

