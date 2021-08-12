Otters prevail in nailbiting derby

Published: 12:00 AM August 12, 2021

Ottery St Mary introduced themselves to Peninsula League football with a local derby victory over Sidmouth Town but the Otters had to come from behind before sealing the three points with a 3-1 triumph.

Ottery made a positive start and Marcus Fanson was presented with the first real chance but he was denied by an excellent save, and Sidmouth took full advantage of their reprieve to snatch the lead on eight minutes.

A corner from Lukie White was perfectly delivered and Will Jenkins rose like the proverbial salmon to head past home ‘keeper Jacob O’Callaghan.

The hosts responded with admirable character and desire, quickly drawing level when Marcus Fanson powered into space and found the ideal pass for his brother James to make it 1-1.

Ottery remained the more dangerous side and the normally prolific duo of Liam Carey and Ashley Small both spurned good chances before the irrepressible Marcus Fanson struck the post.

Sidmouth, however, were full of fight after the break and White, in particular, was a constant thorn to the Ottery defence, with Connor Hannaford earning himself a booking for halting the visiting forward’s progress.

The game was beautifully poised and O’Callaghan found a superb block to thwart White, a save that provided the platform for Ottery to take control of the afternoon.

Sam Stewart went close with a spectacular effort for the hosts but it was a case of squad depth that proved pivotal, as substitute Danny Pym found his fellow replacement, Pete Grover, who was fouled for a penalty.

Carey held his nerve in a pressurised situation, calmly sending the Sidmouth custodian the wrong way for an Ottery lead.

Momentum was with the Otters and the Fanson brothers combined beautifully for James to rifle home an emphatic finish from the edge of the penalty area.

It was a super game and a result that earned Ottery the Peninsula League Team of the Week award.

Otters celebrate a great start - Credit: Charlotte Guyan

Ottery v Sidmouth - Credit: Charlotte Guyan



