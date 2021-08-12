News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Otters prevail in nailbiting derby

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM August 12, 2021   
Ottery v Sidmouth local derby

Ottery v Sidmouth local derby - Credit: Charlotte Guyan

Ottery St Mary introduced themselves to Peninsula League football with a local derby victory over Sidmouth Town but the Otters had to come from behind before sealing the three points with a 3-1 triumph. 
Ottery made a positive start and Marcus Fanson was presented with the first real chance but he was denied by an excellent save, and Sidmouth took full advantage of their reprieve to snatch the lead on eight minutes. 
A corner from Lukie White was perfectly delivered and Will Jenkins rose like the proverbial salmon to head past home ‘keeper Jacob O’Callaghan. 
The hosts responded with admirable character and desire, quickly drawing level when Marcus Fanson powered into space and found the ideal pass for his brother James to make it 1-1. 
Ottery remained the more dangerous side and the normally prolific duo of Liam Carey and Ashley Small both spurned good chances before the irrepressible Marcus Fanson struck the post. 
Sidmouth, however, were full of fight after the break and White, in particular, was a constant thorn to the Ottery defence, with Connor Hannaford earning himself a booking for halting the visiting forward’s progress. 
The game was beautifully poised and O’Callaghan found a superb block to thwart White, a save that provided the platform for Ottery to take control of the afternoon. 
Sam Stewart went close with a spectacular effort for the hosts but it was a case of squad depth that proved pivotal, as substitute Danny Pym found his fellow replacement, Pete Grover, who was fouled for a penalty. 
Carey held his nerve in a pressurised situation, calmly sending the Sidmouth custodian the wrong way for an Ottery lead. 
Momentum was with the Otters and the Fanson brothers combined beautifully for James to rifle home an emphatic finish from the edge of the penalty area. 
It was a super game and a result that earned Ottery the Peninsula League Team of the Week award. 

Otters celebrate a great start

Otters celebrate a great start - Credit: Charlotte Guyan

Ottery v Sidmouth

Ottery v Sidmouth - Credit: Charlotte Guyan


Non-League Football
Ottery St Mary News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sidmouth Folk Festival

Time for a celebration as folk festival makes welcome return

Paul Strange

Logo Icon
Vincent Page, of Antiques on High

Let's hope we can soon consign the 'l' word to the depths of history

Vince Page

Logo Icon
Morris Men entertain on the seafront

Sunday's walkabout still rewards festival fans who can dodge the rain

Paul Strange

Logo Icon
Charli and Ross were married on July 17

Church hosts first wedding since before lockdown

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon