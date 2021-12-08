Otters riding high while Vikings struggle for form

It was a weekend of contrasting fortunes for Sidmouth Town and Ottery St Mary in the South-West Peninsula League, reflecting very different campaigns for the two clubs so far.

Battling away in the bottom two of the division, the Vikings of Sidmouth battled gamely at high-flying Ivybridge Town before eventually going down to a 5-1 defeat.

Things could have been different, however, as Sidmouth won a penalty on 20 minutes but when the spot-kick from Will Jenkins was brilliant saved by Ivybridge ‘keeper Kane Gregory, the home side suddenly had impetus.

A quickfire double from Luke Forward and Sam Ryan gave the Ivies a 2-0 lead at the interval and three more after the break confirmed a home victory. Jenkins did manage a late consolation for the Vikings, who host mid-table Torrington on the weekend.

The Otters, meanwhile, took full advantage of no game for league leaders Okehampton Argyle to move within a point of the top side with a battling 2-1 win at home to Holsworthy.

On a tricky surface at Washbrook Meadows, Ottery grabbed the lead on the half-hour, when a surge from Marcus Fanson down the right flank culminated in a terrific cross for the impressive Jamie Vaughan-Ryall, who finished with customary composure.

Holwsorthy stayed in the game until half-time but were then pegged back by a sensational free-kick from Danny Pym. It was a wonderful goal, worthy of winning any game, and did the trick for Ottery, despite a late consolation for the visitors.

Elsewhere in the Peninsula League, Cullompton Rangers recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Dartmouth, Elmore won 2-1 at Honiton and Elburton Villa dismantled Crediton United with a 6-0 success.

Ottery Reserves were toiling away at Throverton in the Devon & Exeter League when conditions reached a point where the referee was forced to abandon the game.

On a final footballing note from last weekend, Feniton Development beat Hatherleigh Town 9-7 in a truly incredible match. The 16 goals scored represented a bulging net at least once every five-and-a-half minutes. The reverse fixture between these two clubs produced 14 goals, so 30 scored in two games.

A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane.




