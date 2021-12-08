News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Otters riding high while Vikings struggle for form

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:16 PM December 8, 2021
Marcus Fanson Ottery St Mary

Marcus Fanson Ottery St Mary - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC

It was a weekend of contrasting fortunes for Sidmouth Town and Ottery St Mary in the South-West Peninsula League, reflecting very different campaigns for the two clubs so far. 

Battling away in the bottom two of the division, the Vikings of Sidmouth battled gamely at high-flying Ivybridge Town before eventually going down to a 5-1 defeat. 

Things could have been different, however, as Sidmouth won a penalty on 20 minutes but when the spot-kick from Will Jenkins was brilliant saved by Ivybridge ‘keeper Kane Gregory, the home side suddenly had impetus. 

A quickfire double from Luke Forward and Sam Ryan gave the Ivies a 2-0 lead at the interval and three more after the break confirmed a home victory. Jenkins did manage a late consolation for the Vikings, who host mid-table Torrington on the weekend. 

The Otters, meanwhile, took full advantage of no game for league leaders Okehampton Argyle to move within a point of the top side with a battling 2-1 win at home to Holsworthy. 

On a tricky surface at Washbrook Meadows, Ottery grabbed the lead on the half-hour, when a surge from Marcus Fanson down the right flank culminated in a terrific cross for the impressive Jamie Vaughan-Ryall, who finished with customary composure.  

Holwsorthy stayed in the game until half-time but were then pegged back by a sensational free-kick from Danny Pym. It was a wonderful goal, worthy of winning any game, and did the trick for Ottery, despite a late consolation for the visitors. 

Elsewhere in the Peninsula League, Cullompton Rangers recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Dartmouth, Elmore won 2-1 at Honiton and Elburton Villa dismantled Crediton United with a 6-0 success. 

Ottery Reserves were toiling away at Throverton in the Devon & Exeter League when conditions reached a point where the referee was forced to abandon the game. 

On a final footballing note from last weekend, Feniton Development beat Hatherleigh Town 9-7 in a truly incredible match. The 16 goals scored represented a bulging net at least once every five-and-a-half minutes. The reverse fixture between these two clubs produced 14 goals, so 30 scored in two games. 

A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT

A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant


Non-League Football
Sidmouth News
Ottery St Mary News

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

