Otters up to second with thumping win

Published: 9:15 AM October 28, 2021

The Ottery St Mary success story took another step forward with a superb 6-0 demolition of Bovey Tracey on Wednesday night.

The win moves Ottery second in the Peninsula East Division behind leaders Okehampton Argyle, another promoted side and a great advert for the strength of the Devon Football League, the tier both clubs were competing in last season.

Ottery’s latest victory under the lights at Washbrook Meadows never looked in doubt after Danny Pym headed in a Nathan Cooper corner on six minutes. Ash Small then provided the perfect cutback for Oscar Walsh to fire in a second midway through the first half.

The Otters effectively killed the game with a scrambled finish from Walsh before half-time and it was 4-0 two minutes after the restart, Marcus Fanson converting a brilliant finish from a tight angle.

Walsh completed a superb hat-trick before the hour, racing through the middle to slot in another cool finish, and the scoring was completed by Luke Nickles, who rounded the keeper for an easy goal after another sublime pass from Pym.

The win over Bovey Tracey came hot on the heels of an equally entertaining 4-2 triumph at home to a dangerous Cullompton Rangers outfit on the weekend.

Rangers actually took an early lead but were soon pegged back, when Ottery were awarded a penalty on 15 minutes and Pym kept his composure to level the scores.

Small and Fanson both went close before Small flicked a pass to debutant Jamie Vaughan-Ryall, who curled a lovely strike beyond the Cully custodian for a 2-1 lead.

Rangers, however, have already claimed some impressive scalps this season, and they restored parity after beating the offside trap, while the Otters had to do some reshuffling following a hamstring injury sustained by Matthew Hesford.

Thankfully, the half-time chat was made a little easier, as another flick-on from Small picked out Fanson for a close-range finish. The second half could not replicate the same goal-drama but there was drama, Cully reduced to nine men and Fanson sealing the win with a sensational volley.

Ottery host mid-table Elmore at Washbrook Meadows on Saturday.