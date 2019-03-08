Advanced search

Ottery A land second win of the men's Over-60s League campaign

PUBLISHED: 09:28 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 18 July 2019

Action from the Devon ladies' versus Worcestershire ladies' at Ottery St Mary Bowls Club. Picture MICHAEL SMITH

Action from the Devon ladies' versus Worcestershire ladies' at Ottery St Mary Bowls Club. Picture MICHAEL SMITH

In a rearranged friendly fixture at home to Budleigh Salterton, Ottery St Mary lost 94-70 and by four rinks to one, writes Michael Smith.

The sole winning rink for Ottery was the one of Margaret Trayhurn, Keith Thorley and skip Tony Luff, 18-12.

In the Men's Over-60s League, the A team recorded only their second win of the season, beating Pinces A 39-30, the winning rink for Ottery was that of Steve Hall, Chris Hawke and skip John Pethick, 23-11.

However, Ottery B suffered their first defeat of the campaign, losing away at Uffculme B, 23-36. The D team lost narrowly, beaten by one shot, 37-38 at Belmont C where they did enjoy success on one rink thanks to Maurice Flower, Mike Cozens and skip Dave Rose, who won 18-16.

In the Ladies LNBTL, Ottery lost on both rinks and by 35 shots 29 at home to Crediton.

In another friendly at home to Topsham, Ottery were well beaten 111-88, winning on just one rink and drawing another, Eileen Burston, Derek Hunt, Warren Budd and skip Gail Hawke taking the honours 22-9.

Moordown BC from Dorset were the next touring side to visit Ottery and in a thoroughly enjoyable match Ottery proved too strong for the visitors only losing on one rink, four rinks were won and one drawn.

Two rinks each had a 15 shot winning margin, Richard Bland, Gerry Beighton, Brian Baker and skip John Ward and Sylvia Cook, Bryan Salter, Dave Brown and skip Martin Porter each winning, 24-9.

In the East of Exe Mixed League, Ottery lost narrowly at home to Cullompton, 70-73, Eileen Burston, Sharon Kenny, Steve Hall and skip Tony Luff had an excellent 25-8 success.

The ladies ended the week with another good win in the LOFTL, winning at home to Seaton Red on both rinks and by 38 shots to 24, the best Ottery rink was that ofJean Railton, Sharon Kenny and skip Marion Kelsey 21-13.

For all matters Ottery please visit the website at www.otterystmarybowlingclub.com or contact Mike Smith on 01404 811195. New members are always made welcome and all help and coaching is provided.

