Ottery bowler Kevin Vernon gets international call

One of Ottery St Mary Bowling Club's members, Kevin Vernon, has been selected to represent his country at the Disability World Championships in Christchurch, New Zealand, in November this year, writes Gail Hawke.

Kevin is an amputee following an accident which caused major damage to his leg. Following multiple surgeries to save the leg he made the painful decision to have an amputation to restore his quality of life.

Wishing to play a sport he could be competitive in, he joined Ottery as a new bowler in May 2013. He quickly took to the sport, playing in both friendlies and competitive leagues. He has also enjoyed success in county competitions.

In 2017 he was asked to attend his first disability bowls training where he is classified in the B7 category.

Progressing rapidly he was selected to play in the home internationals later that year. and gained further ranking points to earn himself a place in in the elite16 England training squad. This has culminated in the call he recently received to inform him of his selection to represent England in New Zealand.

Well done, Kevin, Ottery St Mary Bowling Club is very proud.

The new outdoor season begins at the end of April. Every Friday evening from 6pm we hold a club night, where we invite anyone who would like to try bowls to come along.

All equipment is provided; please wear flat shoes. We look forward to seeing you!