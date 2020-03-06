Advanced search

Ottery bowler Kevin Vernon gets international call

PUBLISHED: 08:03 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 06 March 2020

Ottery St Mary bowler Kevn Vernon who has been selected to represent his country at the Disability World Championships in Christchurch, New Zealand, in November. Picture: KEVIN VERNON

Ottery St Mary bowler Kevn Vernon who has been selected to represent his country at the Disability World Championships in Christchurch, New Zealand, in November. Picture: KEVIN VERNON

Archant

One of Ottery St Mary Bowling Club's members, Kevin Vernon, has been selected to represent his country at the Disability World Championships in Christchurch, New Zealand, in November this year, writes Gail Hawke.

Kevin is an amputee following an accident which caused major damage to his leg. Following multiple surgeries to save the leg he made the painful decision to have an amputation to restore his quality of life.

Wishing to play a sport he could be competitive in, he joined Ottery as a new bowler in May 2013. He quickly took to the sport, playing in both friendlies and competitive leagues. He has also enjoyed success in county competitions.

In 2017 he was asked to attend his first disability bowls training where he is classified in the B7 category.

Progressing rapidly he was selected to play in the home internationals later that year. and gained further ranking points to earn himself a place in in the elite16 England training squad. This has culminated in the call he recently received to inform him of his selection to represent England in New Zealand.

Well done, Kevin, Ottery St Mary Bowling Club is very proud.

The new outdoor season begins at the end of April. Every Friday evening from 6pm we hold a club night, where we invite anyone who would like to try bowls to come along.

All equipment is provided; please wear flat shoes. We look forward to seeing you!

Most Read

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

Call issued to Sidmouth community as food bank gears up for ambitious relocation

Sidmouth Youth Centre Picture: Archant

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

100th birthday celebration for Sidmouth’s Peggy Lee

Peggy Lee with her grandchildren Charles and Sarah, daughter-in-law Julia (back row, second left) and various friends and neighbours. Picture: Holmesley Care Home

Most Read

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

Call issued to Sidmouth community as food bank gears up for ambitious relocation

Sidmouth Youth Centre Picture: Archant

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

100th birthday celebration for Sidmouth’s Peggy Lee

Peggy Lee with her grandchildren Charles and Sarah, daughter-in-law Julia (back row, second left) and various friends and neighbours. Picture: Holmesley Care Home

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery football teams set for a busy couple eof months

Action from Ottery St Mary's 5-0 loss against Watcombe Wanderers. Picture: Sam Cooper

Ottery bowler Kevin Vernon gets international call

Ottery St Mary bowler Kevn Vernon who has been selected to represent his country at the Disability World Championships in Christchurch, New Zealand, in November. Picture: KEVIN VERNON

Sidmouth Running Club latest - Saturday Mudlarkin’ and Wild Swimming

Adrian Horne (left) Bex McDonald (centre) and Sam Ingram during a Grizzly training run somewhere along the soggy banks of the River Otter on Saturday morning. Picture: BEX MCDONALD

Weekend of victories takes SOHC ladies 1st XI closer to a league and cup double

The Sidmouth & Ottery 1st team at home to Yeovil & Sherborne. Ref shsp 08 20TI 8480. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town teams hoping for some action following another week of postponements

Football on pitch
Drive 24