Ottery bowler Sharon Kenny awarded her county badge

PUBLISHED: 07:54 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 03 May 2019

Ottery bowler Sharon Kenny in action. Picture OSMBC

Ottery St Mary launched a new outdoor season with an away game at Exmouth-based Phear Park, writes Michael Smith.

Ottery bowler Sharon Kenny being presented with her County Badge by Bowls Devon Ladies President Margaret Jones. Picture OSMBCOttery bowler Sharon Kenny being presented with her County Badge by Bowls Devon Ladies President Margaret Jones. Picture OSMBC

Unfortunately, it turned out to be a game best swiftly forgotten for the Ottery bowlers as they slipped to a 77-49 defeat.

The first two home fixtures were then cancelled due to the weather, which meant that Seaton were the first visitors of the new term and, once again, the Otters were comprehensively beaten, this time losing 79-49!

However, there was the consolation of an Ottery rink success with Carol Keating, Fred Dart, Clive Russell and skip Chris Hawke winning 22-8.

Finally, Ottery found their mojo with a walloping 126-80 win away to Brixham St Mary's, winning five rinks to one!

Leading the way at Brixham was the rink of, skip Ray Luscombe, together with Carol Keating, Paul Cole and Shirley Fewtrell, who secured a resounding 37-2 victory.

Ottery ladies started their campaign in the ladies Over-50s Triples |League (LOFTL) with a 48-33 home victory over Sidmouth Yellow.

The winning Ottery rink being that of; Jean Rainton, Sharon Kenny and skip Marion Kelsey, 32-15.

The highlight of the week was the presentation of another County Badge, this time to Sharon Kenny.

Sharon was playing for Devon Ladies against a strong Madeira team, Devon were the victors and to cap a fine performance Sharon was part of the best winning rink, who had a magnificent 47-9 success.

A mixed start to the season, but some encouraging signs for another great year, as always newcomers are always welcomed to come along to Friday club nights from 6pm, more information can be found on otterystmarybowlingclub.com or contacting Mike Smith on 01404 811195.

