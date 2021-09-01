Ottery bowlers dodge the rain for victories

Published: 1:34 PM September 1, 2021

I was under the impression that the game of bowls was usually played in bright sunshine under a cloudless sky.

Not so, as both matches last week saw teams from Ottery St Mary Bowling Club had to dodge the showers and bring out the waterproofs. However, to misquote a well-known phrase “The games had to go on”.

A team from Exonia Bowling Club made the short trip from Exeter to Strawberry Lane, but it was there that the friendship ended as Ottery won by 95 shots to 43. The top rink was a combined effort consisting of Keith Thorley, Jan Richardson and Mick Hacker from Exonia. The team was ably captained by Tony Luff. Despite the rain, it was good to see old friends from Exonia.

Ottery made the longish trip to Plymstock with just enough members available to fulfil the fixture. The weather could not dampen the ability of the Ottery team, as they came away with a resounding win of 121 shots to 83. Unusually, there were two teams that came equal as top rink. Firstly, there was Maurice Flower, Sue Cole and Tony Bushell, and they were followed by Celia Russell (Yes, she and I are related!), John Ward and his wife Terri.

Last week I reported on the success of two Ottery lady members who have become County Champions, and as I write they are competing in The National Finals at Leamington. I hope to report favourably on their progress next week.