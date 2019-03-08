Ottery bowlers enjoy County Trophy success over Feniton

Ottery St Mary started the latest weeks action with a home tie in the men's County Trophy competition, writes Michael Smith.

What's more it proved to be a winning start to the week as near neighbours Feniton were beaten 82 shots to 76 with the rinks shared.

The best Ottery rink being that of Steve Hall, Chris Hawke, Dave Brown and skip John Pethick, winning 23-12.

In the men's Over-60s Triples League, the A team suffered another defeat, this time going down at Okehampton where they did manage to win on one rink 18-17, thanks to Richard Bland, Mike Smith and skip Terry House.

The B team also suffered only their second defeat of the season going down to Madeira D 25-42, but they still top Division Six.

The C team fared no better, losing on both rinks to Chardstock, 34-25. Thankfully, the D team 'saved the day' though as they racked up a fine win with success on both rinks at home to Pinces C; each rink winning 18-14.

Devon Patrons sent four rinks to Ottery, but only managed to win on one of them as Ottery ran out 76-70 winners. The best of the home rinks was the one of Pam Baker, Keith Thorley, Melvin Trayhurn and skip Leighton Burston, who won 23-13.

Ottery were then on the road with a visit to Lyme Regis where they came away with a very creditable three rinks to one success and by 68 shots to 58, this time the best rink was that of Fenella Griggs, Jan Richardson, Ryan Seers and skip Kevin Vernon, who won 17-11.

In another friendly at home to Tiverton Park the teams won two rinks each with Tiverton being the overall victors 78-63, Maurice Flower, John James, Melvin Trayhurn and skip Shirley Fewtrell having the best rink 23-15.

To finish the week, Ottery had another good win in the East of Exe Mixed League, wining 83-64 away to Tiverton Boro' where there was a fine 23-8 success for Dot Luff, Chris Hawke, Kevin Vernon and skip Leighton Burston.