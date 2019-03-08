Advanced search

Ottery bowlers in fine form against visitors from Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 12:54 13 August 2019

Action from the Ottery St Mary internal triples competition. Picture: OSMBC

Archant

The Ottery bowling week began with another visit from a touring side, writes Michael Smith.

Shire Park Bowls Club, who hail from Welwyn Garden City, arrived with six rinks, but only managed to win on one of them with Ottery taking the honours on the other five. As usual the game was played in great spirit in an enjoyable atmosphere, Ottery's best rink was that of Richard Chapple, David Roberts, Mo Richards and skip Ray Luscombe, who won 26-8.

In the Men's Over-60s League, Ottery A continue their slide backwards in the Division Two table after a comprehensive 38-17 defeat to Topsham A.

The B team were the only other team to play this week and had a fine maximum points win over Culm Vale C, beating the Cullompton-based side 47-25 with the top Ottery rink being the one of Richard Chapple, Andrew Evans and skip Mike Kelsey, who won 24-12.

The only other match during this week was a home fixture against Exonia and, in a close encounter, one that ended with the rinks shared, Exonia emerged victors by just two shots at 61-59.

The Ottery rink honours went to Carol Keating, Ron Speeding, Bryan Salter and skip Andrew Evans, who won 20-10.

In the final match of the East of Exe Mixed League campaign, Ottery again shared the rinks at home to Seaton but narrowly lost the match 64-69, this time the best Ottery rink was Sharon Kenny, Steve Hall, Tony Luff and skip Mike Smith 22-13.

