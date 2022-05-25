Ottery bowlers ride the rollercoaster of mixed results

The first match of the week was against Tiverton Borough and not such a good result for Ottery as they lost by 62 shots to 68. The only successful rink and also the top rink for the home team consisted of Celia Russell, Gerard McCartney, Richard Bland and Tony Panzieri.

The next match was an away match to old rivals Madeira, which turned out to be a very close game, with Ottery winning by one shot. Dot Luff, Jean Rainton Brian Baker and Gail Hawke formed the top team.

It’s always good to welcome visiting teams and Old Basing Bowling Club arrived as part of their Devon tour. Ottery certainly pulled out all the stops, winning by a handsome margin, with six out of seven rinks triumphing over the tourists, and a draw occurred on the other rink. The top team was Eric Richardson, David Rose, Leighton Burston and Gail Hawke.

Finally, it was the turn of Brixham St Marys to visit us at Strawberry Lane. At the end of the afternoon, it was found that the scores on most rinks were close with the exception of Ottery’s top team, where a win of 21 shots to 6 was recorded, thereby ensuring that the home team won the match. Carol Keating, the anonymous CR, Jan Richardson and skip Mike Kelsey proved too strong as a team for the opposition.

The second week of fixtures proved the saying that all good things come to an end! Ottery experienced a heavy defeat against Seaton, with the home team winning on all four rinks. An away match at Hemyock on Sunday produced a similar result, as Ottery lost by 65 shots to 54.

Friday nights are club nights and these are greatly looked forward to. However, there will not be a session on Friday, May 27, as the green is required for other matches. So, Club Night will take place on Thursday, May 26. Please note that registration starts at 5.30pm and the matches start at 6pm. Everyone is welcome, even if you have never played the game; you will be coached!