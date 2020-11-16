Missing the Social Side at Ottery Bowls Club

Action fom a fun afternoon at Ottery St Mary Bowls Club. Picture OSMBC Archant

Missing the Social Side at Ottery Bowls Club

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is the social aspect that makes local sport so very special and that particular element is being sadly missed by the members of Ottery St Mary Bowls Club.

Although they shut down competitive games for the winter, members are still given the opportunity to spend time with each other in the social club.

While that personal interaction still feels a long way off, Ottery enjoyed a brilliant summer season and hope for more next year.

“Our season ended in September but we do normally play away friendly games at clubs with indoor facilities during the winter,” said Gail Hawke, Club Captain and General Secretary.

“We are not indoor players and it is a very different game. Playing outdoors is a lot more physical because you’re playing on grass and the length is longer. For an outdoor player performing indoors is like using a ping pong ball.

“It is disappointing that we can’t play the indoor games at the moment but the biggest regret for us is to not have our social club open. We normally meet up for events throughout the winter and that social aspect is so important to our club and members.

“We send out a regular email to members and the Committee will make calls to make sure people are alright.

“We usually have a lunch club for our older members in the winter to spend time with each other and we hope that can resume soon, while maintaining all the social distancing rules.

“Despite the restrictions, it has been a brilliant season for our club, we have thoroughly enjoyed every minute. We were one of the first clubs to open when allowed by Bowls England and we started with social games between members.

“We quickly devised a ladder league for competitive games and that enabled us to hold a finals week at the end of the season, plus a triples week. For all the difficulties, it was a great season and thanks to everyone for their hard work.”