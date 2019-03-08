Ottery men win close fought Seaton match

Ottery St Mary Bowls Club's oldest member 96-year-old Ken Pollitt in action on Presidents Day. Archant

In a closely fought match at Seaton, Ottery men recorded their second win in the County Trophy 71 shots to 67, writes Michael Smith.

Presidents Day at Ottery St Mary and the spotlight is on flower beautifully tended by the club's head gardener Ann House. Picture MICHAEL SMITH Presidents Day at Ottery St Mary and the spotlight is on flower beautifully tended by the club's head gardener Ann House. Picture MICHAEL SMITH

The rinks were shared two apiece with Tony Bushell, Richard Bland, Tony Panzeri and skip Terry House having the best rink 19-15.

The men were again in action in the Over 60's League, the 'A' team went down 32 shots to 37 at home to Topsham Blue but with a very creditable 21-12 win on one rink by Richard Bland, Peter Jones and skip Mike Smith.

The 'B' team picked up another win and 6 points to Culm Vale 'C'.

The winning rink, with a massive 26-4 success, were Richard Chapple, Ray Luscombe and skip Mike Kelsey, the 'C' team went down 29-39 at home to St Thomas 'B' losing on both rinks.

Last weekend saw Club President Maggie Beighton host 'Presidents Day', more than 50 club members enjoyed a fine afternoon's bowling followed by a sumptuous tea with homemade cakes supplied by some of the members.

All monies raised on the day were very kindly donated to the club by Maggie who also provided for the tea and prizes - thanks go to Maggie for her generosity in her last term as President.

In a friendly fixture at home to Hemyock, Ottery won by 86 to 74 and by 3 rinks to 1, two rinks each had 17 shot wins, those of Pam Baker, Bryan Salter, Chris Hawke and skip Brian Baker 26-9 and Dot Luff, John James, Charlie Griffin and skip Ray Luscombe 25-8.

Ottery men finished the week with their third straight win in the County Trophy, overcoming Honiton 83 shots to 53, winning three rinks and drawing on the other, again two rinks each had a 14 shot success.

Steve Goodenough, Mike Kelsey, Ray Luscombe and skip Mike Smith and Tony Bushell, Richard Bland, Gerard McCarthy and skip Terry House each won 25-11.