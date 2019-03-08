Advanced search

Hop in the saddle as plans for cycle club get rolling

PUBLISHED: 09:32 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 14 April 2019

The happy cyclists relaxing after a ride with a cup of tea. Picture: The Ottery St Mary King & Queen of the Mountain steering group

If you fancy channelling your inner Chris Hoy, Ottery could soon have its own cycle club.

The Ottery St Mary King & Queen of the Mountain steering group are looking to establish a cycle club to represent the town and parish in both local and national events.

They are looking for enthusiastic riders of any age or sex. Those who want to compete are welcome but there is also space for those who want to keep fit and enjoy a leisurely ride in good company without competition.

The organisers think it could be something that will provide youngsters with motivation and discipline but also keep the older generation fit and active.

Ottery has a long cycling history with events such as the Tour of Britain, King and Queen of the Mountain and Future Champion having taken place in the town.

If you are interested, you can email Josefina Gori at osm.cycling.club@gmail.com.

