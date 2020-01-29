Advanced search

Ottery D see off West Exe G as table tennis campaign resumes

PUBLISHED: 19:01 29 January 2020

With the first half of the season completed, the Ottery St Mary Table Tennis Club teams in the Exeter League are looking to improve on their first half performances, writes David Millen.

In the first round of matches, both Ottery St Mary A and B teams lost their opening matches in the first division by eight games to four, going down against West Exe A and West Exe C respectively.

The Ottery C team also suffered a similar result in their Division Two campaign whilst, in Division Three, the D team bucked the trend with an 8-4 victory over West Exe G, with James Redwood and Steve Halstead winning two games apiece and Andrew Bennett winning one.

The following week saw the Ottery A and B teams meeting at The Institute, which resulted in a 10-1 victory for the A team, with Tim Burridge winning all three of his singles and Stephen Smith and Ian Callard winning two games apiece for the first team.

The B team's two games came from Julie Byrne. The three doubles all went the way of the A team. Meanwhile, the Ottery C team drew 6-6 with the Met Office Whirlwinds, Mike Kavanagh and Ethan Callard winning two singles games each.

They followed this up with a 7-5 loss to the Met Office Hurricanes with David Millen, Mike Kavanagh, and Marian Vasile each winning one singles game and winning two of the three doubles. Full results and league tables can be found at www.exeter.ttleagues.com

