Ottery fire five first-half goals in dominant 6-2 victory

Ottery St Mary Under-16s extended their lead at the top of League Division One with a solid 6-2 home win against Culm Sampford United.

After soaking up some early pressure, Ottery took the lead through a sweet strike from James Blain. The Otters doubled their lead when Man of the Match Sam Gleeson found space to unleash a superb 25-yard shot

Ottery made it three on 19 minutes when central defender Tom Maynard bundled home a Sam Gleeson corner. Fin Drew delivered a superb cross for Jack Carpenter to make it 4-0. The away side then pulled a goal back before Finn Upsher made it 5-1.

The second half was a lot calmer, Blain adding one more for Ottery and Culm Sampford found a consolation. Ottery now face a home tie against second-placed rivals Cranbrook United in the League Cup Semi-final on Saturday.



