News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Ottery fire five first-half goals in dominant 6-2 victory

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:42 AM March 16, 2022
Midfielder Jack Carpenter in action

Midfielder Jack Carpenter in action - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC

Ottery St Mary Under-16s extended their lead at the top of League Division One with a solid 6-2 home win against Culm Sampford United. 

After soaking up some early pressure, Ottery took the lead through a sweet strike from James Blain. The Otters doubled their lead when Man of the Match Sam Gleeson found space to unleash a superb 25-yard shot  

Ottery made it three on 19 minutes when central defender Tom Maynard bundled home a Sam Gleeson corner. Fin Drew delivered a superb cross for Jack Carpenter to make it 4-0. The away side then pulled a goal back before Finn Upsher made it 5-1. 

The second half was a lot calmer, Blain adding one more for Ottery and Culm Sampford found a consolation. Ottery now face a home tie against second-placed rivals Cranbrook United in the League Cup Semi-final on Saturday. 


Non-League Football
Ottery St Mary News

Don't Miss

The Old Toll House, Sidmouth

Sidmouth's Old Toll House gets a makeover

Philippa Davies

person
Scott Cheadle with his ambulance

Appeal launched for supplies for medical mission to Ukraine

Philippa Davies

person
Martin McInerney in front of the latest Sidmouth Wallspace billboard

Upside down artwork on billboard depicts 'the other Sidmouth'

Philippa Davies

person
Parking at Sidmouth Cricket Club

Opinion

Not long to go for festival's return - have you booked your stay?

Mike Dibble

person