Ottery chasing silverware on two fronts

Published: 12:00 AM May 7, 2021

Despite the frustrations of lockdown halting Ottery St Mary’s quest to win the Devon Football League, the club is still in the hunt for two more trophies.

On Wednesday night, Ottery 2nds battled past DC Auto Repairs to reach the quarter-finals of the Devon Senior Cup. Riki Pitter scored the only goal with a wonderful piece of individual skill and an even more impressive result considering the Otters were reduced to ten men on the hour.

As well as the cup pursuits for the second team, Ottery’s development side are now within a point of securing the Division 4 East title in the Devon and Exeter League.

The Otters took a giant step toward the title with an excellent 4-1 win on Saturday over a strong Dawlish United side.

The visitors actually started as the brighter side but a change in formation gave Ottery a foothold in midfield, and Joe Broadbent produced a stunning individual display for the home side.

The first goal came after Broadbent tapped in the rebound after his initial header had been saved and he then completed a superb hat-trick with two excellent strikes.

Dawlish did pull a goal back before Jamie Fanson added late gloss to the victory, taking the Otters into a midweek trip to Otterton.

Once again, the performance was polished and assured, as goals from Luke Bowler and Tiernan West secured a 2-0 victory and Ottery can bag the title with a win at bottom club Exmouth Town 3rds on May 15.

In addition to the success of the adult sides, Ottery have confirmed more exciting plans for youth development at the club with the appointment of David Haggerty as the new Under-18s manager and head coach.

Haggerty had worked in the youth system at Brixington Blues for a number of seasons and has been given the remit to build a positive stepping stone for young players preparing for the transition into adult football.

“Chairman Mikey Ringer said: “David is a well-respected and successful manager, who has produced many great players. This is the next part of the jigsaw falling into place as the club grows along its roadmap.”