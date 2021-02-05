News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Remembering Monty at Ottery St Mary

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM February 5, 2021   
Ottery football club. Ref shsp 36 19TI 9315. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery football club. Ref shsp 36 19TI 9315. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

It has been a week of sadness at Ottery St Mary, as the club paid tribute to one of its own. 
Described as a ‘true Ottery legend’ and ‘Mr Ottery’, Monty Perry will be greatly missed by everyone at Washbrook Meadows, and across the wider community. 
“Monty started at Ottery as a young boy and he was part of the club since the 1950s,” said Ottery chairman Mikey Ringer. 
“He has done every job possible at Ottery St Mary and has been a rock behind everyone at the club. 
“He will be deeply missed by everyone in the community. Monty was well known throughout Ottery, always had a smile on his face and ready for a chat.  
“It is a major loss. We know Monty hadn’t been well but he kept it very private, and sadly got worse over the past year.” 
Ottery, like all clubs in local football, are now grappling with how to conclude the current campaign, with the possibility of a second voided season especially tough to take for a club riding high at the top of the Devon Football League.  
“A questionnaire has been sent around by the FA and the options were to void the season, continue once the restrictions are lifted, roll-over this season to next, or any other ideas,” said Mikey. 
“There are a mixture of views but we would like to see this season come to some sort of a conclusion, for obvious reasons, but how that can be done in a safe way, I don’t know.  
“It would be a huge mental blow for us to have a second season voided season. 
“The players, coaching staff, committee, volunteers, juniors, everyone has put in so much and you work toward an ultimate goal. 
“To have that taken away again would be a massive mental hit. 
“My personal view would be to roll the season over because we’ve still got over half the season left to play. 
“Anything can still happen, teams at the top could drop right off and those nearer the bottom could have a great run. Anything is possible in football.” 

Non-League Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The vaccinating team at LED Exmouth on Wednesday, January 13

More than 2,500 Ottery patients receive their vaccination

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
Sidmouth's launch tractor, stands outside the Lifeboat Station, having just brought the crew and lifeboat safely back to shore

Two callouts in 24 hours for Sidmouth Lifeboat

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
A rare male black redstart sat on top of a gravestone.

Opinion

A redstart spotted in Sidmouth, and other musings from Mike Dibble

Mike Dibble

person
Chairty shops on Sidmouth street.

Opinion

Sidmouth's independent businesses keep on 'smiling in the face of...

Vincent Page

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus