Ottery sting Sidmouth for six as title challenge continues

Ottery Under 16s kept their league title hopes alive with a 6-2 win at local rivals Sidmouth, with James Blain firing home a superb hat-trick.



Blain opened his account on 16 minutes, firing home after good work from Seb Copp. Ottery doubled the lead on 18 minutes when Blain scored his second.



Copp made it three on 20 minutes, latching on to a Brad Butterfield through ball and beating the keeper, before Sidmouth pulled one back two minutes later.



The Otters extended their lead on 24 minutes when League top scorer Seb Copp fired home for his second of the game. An unfortunate goal then made it 5-1.



Blain rattled the Sidmouth woodwork before the Ottery striker wrapped up his hat-trick after good work from Butterfield.



Sidmouth got some consolation when Adam Clinch fired home his second of the match following a great penetrative run from Charles Joy.

Levi Burt in action for Ottery against Sidmouth - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC



