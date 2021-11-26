Ottery juniors march into last four of League Cup

Ottery U16s stormed into the semi-finals of the Exeter & District League Cup with a comprehensive 6-0 win at Dawlish.

Addy Carpenter’s side extended their unbeaten run to 11 in league and cup with a strong performance on the coast.

The Otters proved too hot for the Division Two side, taking just a minute to demonstrate the sort of form that has taken them to the top of Division One, when leading scorer Seb Copp slotted home from close range.

On 16 minutes, Ottery doubled the lead when Jack Carpenter fired home after good work from James Blain down the left flank.

Otters boss Addy Carpenter gave opportunities to Fin Giles and Alfie Gibbins in defence, keeping faith with George Durham in midfield following a good midweek performance against Brixington, as well as a run-out for Ollie Milton wide on the left of the park.

Carpenter’s faith in Durham paid off on 25 minutes when the nippy midfielder showed a clean pair of heels to slot home for 3-0, following a good move involving Blain and Ben Geare.

Milton had a shot saved by the impressive Dawlish keeper who got down low to deny the Ottery midfielder just before the break.

Dawlish started the second period strongly and would have pulled one back but for a terrific save from Ottery ‘keeper Sam Medland-Gray.

It proved just a blip for Ottery who then laid siege on the Dawlish goal with Copp, Upsher and Levi Burt all going close.

Upsher made it four on 48 minutes, rounding the keeper and firing home. Two minutes later, Blain latched on to a Medland-Gray drop kick and fired in a shot that proved too hot to handle for the Dawlish glovesman, before rounding the keeper and chipping in for 5-0.

Brad Butterfield completed the scoring on 76 minutes following good work from Upsher and Geare on the left flank.

Ottery St Mary U18s were equally impressive in their 7-0 demolition of Holsworthy in the last 16 of their County Cup. Full match report from this encounter is now available on the Sidmouth Herald website.

Otters in the semi-finals - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC



