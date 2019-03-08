Advanced search

Ottery ladies continue fine start with Interclub success

PUBLISHED: 15:27 29 May 2019

The new changing facility for visiting team to Ottery St Mary Bowls Club. Picture MICHAEL SMITH

The new changing facility for visiting team to Ottery St Mary Bowls Club. Picture MICHAEL SMITH

Ottery ladies continue their great start to the season with another fine victory in the first round of the Interclub Competition, writes Michael Smith.

Ottery St Mary Bowls Club members enjoying the sun on the club veranda. Picture MICHAEL SMITHOttery St Mary Bowls Club members enjoying the sun on the club veranda. Picture MICHAEL SMITH

The ladies, taking on Torbay at Starcross, finished as 49-30 winners with the top rink, winning 29-9, the one of Marion Kelsey (skip), Jean Rainton, Sharon Kenny and Shirley Fewtrell.

In the Men's Over-60s League, the 'A' team went down 30-24 at home to Uffculme 'A', but they did have some success with the rink Steve Hall, Dave Brown and skip John Pethick, winning 15-9.

The 'B' team had a good 44-28 win away at Tiverton West End 'C' where they were boosted by a 29-12 success for the team of Tony Bushell, Tony Panzeri and skip Ray Luscombe.

The 'C' team took maximum points away at Chagford where they bagged a 44-15 success. The top rink here was the one of Ron Cook (skip), Dave Roberts and Clive Russell, who won 27-3.

Finally, in terms of league action, the 'D' team banked another six points with a 34-31 home success over St Thomas 'B'. This time the top rink honours went to John James, Maurice Flower and skip Dave Rose, 23-14.

In the men's Top Club meet with Madeira, Ottery put up a good performance before being edged out 3-2.

In a friendly fixture at home to Lyme Regis, the visitors proved too strong, running out 98-63 winners, with just one Ottery success, that the rink of Maggie Beighton, Richard Bland and skip Kevin Vernon, 21-13.

Ottery then welcomed a team from Sidmouth, this time recording a 69-66 victory thanks mainly to a fine 25-3 win by Margaret Trayhurn, Ryan Seers and skip Terry House.

