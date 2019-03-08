Ottery ladies make winning start to their LOFTL campaign

Ottery ladies continued their good start to the season in the LOFTL with a 46-31 home victory over Crediton Yellow, writes Michael Smith.

Action from the County John's Trials that were held at Ottery St Mary. Picture OSMBC

Ottery's winning rink was that of Jean Railton, Moyra Griffin and skip Gail Hawke, who enjoyed a 29-12 success.

In the men's Over-60s League, the 'A' team went down 44-23 away to Pinces 'A' who won on both rinks. The 'B' team faired slightly better as they drew 35-all in their home meeting with Uffculme.

The Ottery winning rink was Tony Bushell, Tony Panzeri and skip Leighton Burston, who won 18-17.

The 'C' team also went down, losing 44-23 at Chardstock 'B', but they did manage to win 13-12 on one rink thanks to the efforts of George Hutchinson, Frank Jones and skip Norman Lawrence.

Lastly, in terms of the Over-60s League, the 'D' team secured a 35-33 home success over Belmont 'C' with the rink of Paul Coles, Maurice Flower and skip John Ward, winning 19-14.

Then, in a keenly fought match at Wellington, the teams shared the rinks two apiece, but Ottery won overall 73-67, this time the best Ottery rink was the team of Pam Baker, Paul Coles, Andrew Evans and skip Richard Bland, 28-9.

In another friendly match away to Tiverton Boro', Ottery had a comprehensive win 130 shots to 75 and won five of the six rinks, losing just the one. In this match there was a runaway 40-7 victory for the rink of Margaret Trayhurn, Martin Porter and skip Mike Kelsey.

Ottery launched their 2019 'East of Exe Mixed League' campaign with an excellent 88-46 win over Culm Vale. The Otters won on three of the four rinks with two of them having 17 shot wins. Dave Brown, Steve Goodenough, Ray Luscombe and skip Gail Hawke won 22-5 while the rink of Dot Luff, Tony Bushell, Mike Smith and skip Leighton Burston won 25-8.

Ottery were privileged to host two county events over last weekend. On the Saturday the club played host to the County Ladies Major two-wood singles and, on Sunday, the club played host to the County John's Trials.

Both events were blessed with good weather and thanks must go the club members who helped make the weekend such a success.

Please visit the Club's website at otterystmarybowlingclub.com or contact Mike Smith on 01404 811195 for all queries and information.