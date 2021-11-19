Ottery leading the way in Table Tennis

Ottery St Mary Table Tennis Club A team of Tim & Mark Burridge and Ian Callard remain undefeated and top the 1st Division having won all 4 of their matches.

The B team of Jeremy Broad, Guillaume Gaston, and Marian Vasile, playing in the 2nd Division currently sit in 2nd place, four points behind West Exe C, but with a game in hand.



The C team of Chris Jones, Steve Halstead, and Andrew Bennett, despite awaiting their first win, sit halfway up the 3rd Division table due to having gained points from only losing their matches by a narrow margin.

The final Ottery D team are in 3rd place in the 4th Division, having won 2 and lost 3, with contributions from David Morris, James Redwood, Sam Best and Stephen Dearden.

The Ottery St Mary Club play at the Colin Tooze LED Centre on a Tuesday evening and new members of any standard are always welcome to attend.