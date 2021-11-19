News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Ottery leading the way in Table Tennis

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM November 19, 2021
Ottery St Mary Table Tennis Club

Ottery St Mary Table Tennis Club - Credit: Ottery St Mary Table Tennis Club

Ottery St Mary Table Tennis Club A team of Tim & Mark Burridge and Ian Callard remain undefeated and top the 1st Division having won all 4 of their matches.  

The B team of Jeremy Broad, Guillaume Gaston, and Marian Vasile, playing in the 2nd Division currently sit in 2nd place, four points behind West Exe C, but with a game in hand.  
 
The C team of Chris Jones, Steve Halstead, and Andrew Bennett, despite awaiting their first win, sit halfway up the 3rd Division table due to having gained points from only losing their matches by a narrow margin.  

The final Ottery D team are in 3rd place in the 4th Division, having won 2 and lost 3, with contributions from David Morris, James Redwood, Sam Best and Stephen Dearden. 

The Ottery St Mary Club play at the Colin Tooze LED Centre on a Tuesday evening and new members of any standard are always welcome to attend. 

Ottery St Mary News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sidmouth's Christmas lights display in 2019

Christmas shopping in Sidmouth: 7 great places to go

Sidmouth Herald

Logo Icon
Sidmouth's Western Court

Famous names, a school reunion and a boost to jobs market

Mike Dibble

Logo Icon
Ottery Tar Barrels 2021

Ottery Tar Barrels return in a blaze of glory

Philippa Davies

person
Some of the rescuers involved in the multi-agency operation off Seaton. 

Three rescued after boat capsizes off Seaton

Philippa Davies

person