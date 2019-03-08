Ottery men continue Country Trophy winning streak with victory over Sidmouth

In the County Trophy competition, Ottery men continue their winning streak with a 95 shots to 69 shots victory at home to Sidmouth, writes Michael Smith.

The Otters also won three rinks to one with Steve Goodenough, Peter Jones, Mike Kelsey and skip Mike Smith having the best rink, 26-14.

In the Men's Over-60s Triples League, Ottery A suffered another defeat, going down 48 shots to 24 away at Crediton A. Defeated they might have been, but there was a very creditable 18-14 win for the rink of Chris Hawke, Dave Brown and skip John Pethick.

Better news from the B team and they continued their winning ways with a 41-28 home success against Crediton C, with a fine 27-9 win by Bryan Salter, Tony Bushell and skip Leighton Burston. The C team lost 46-23 to Pinces Garden C, but they did enjoy a 17-15 success for the rink of David Roberts, Warren Budd and skip Brian Baker.

The D team fared little better with a 40-27 loss at home to Sidmouth C, but again did have some success with a 22-12 win for Maurice Flower, Melvin Trayhurn and skip David Rose.

Ottery ladies were in action against Sidmouth in the Over-50s League and they came out of the contest with a hard fought draw, 30 shots apiece.

Dot Luff, Margaret Bright and skip Gail Hawke were the winning rink, enjoying an 18-7 success.

Back with the men, and in the Foxlands competition, Ottery were up against their local rivals Honiton, with one rink played at home and the other at Honiton.

Ottery managed to win on both rinks and by 44 shots to 37, Steve Hall, Chris Hawke, Dave Brown and skip John Pethick had the best rink winning 24-20.

Ottery then travelled to near neighbours Feniton where, in what was a close encounter, and despite winning two of the four rinks and drawing another, they went down by a margin of just four shots at 71-67.

In another friendly fixture, this time at home to Chardstock, Ottery enjoyed a convincing 84-61 success, winning three rinks and drawing the other.

Margaret Panzeri, Sheila Lapping, Moira Griffin and skip Tony Panzeri had a fine 25-11 win.

Ottery returned to Feniton for a meeting in the East of Exe Mixed League and it proved a good one for the Otters who won 72-55.

The best Ottery rink was that of Carol Keating, Kevin Vernon, Chris Hawke and skip John Pethick, 22-9.

In a rearranged Over-60s League match, Ottery B overcame Heavitree B on both rinks and by 31 shots to 21.

Bryan Salter, Tony Bushell and skip Leighton Burston had the best rink winning 19-12.

In the final match of a busy week, Ottery men faced Madeira at home in the County Trophy and, with both teams unbeaten it was always going to be a close encounter.

This time Madeira emerged the victors by just seven shots with the rinks shared at two apiece, Ottery's best rink was that of Steve Goodenough, Mike Kelsey, Ray Luscombe and skip Mike Smith 23-16.

Friday club nights are again proving very popular with members, but there is still space for anyone who wants to try their hand at bowls from 6pm, coaching and equipment are provided, flat footwear is required, for more information visit the club's website at otterystmarybowlingclub.com or contact Mike Smith on 01404 811195.