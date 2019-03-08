Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Ottery men end County Trophy campaign in highest ever place - runners-up

PUBLISHED: 10:20 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 07 August 2019

Lee Maddicks of Redferns with the Ottery St Mary team that were runners-upin the 2019 Redferns Trophy competition. Picture: OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Lee Maddicks of Redferns with the Ottery St Mary team that were runners-upin the 2019 Redferns Trophy competition. Picture: OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Archant

In a rain shortened match at Sidmouth, Ottery men recorded a comprehensive win in the County Trophy, writes Michael Smith.

Ottery won all four rinks, taking the overall match honours 76 shots to 39, with the top Ottery rink being the one of Richard Bland, Tony Luff, Leighton Burston and skip Ron Cook, who won 23-6.

This latest victory means that Ottery finish as runners-up to table-toppers Madeira and this represents by far, the best that the Ottery team has done in this particular Ironically, two days later, Ottery travelled to Madeira for the final game in the County Trophy, with both reams secure in the first two positions only pride was at stake!

It was a close contest, but one that ultimately Ottery lost 77-68.

However, the rinks were shared 2-2, with the top Ottery rink the one of Tony Bushell, Gerard McCarthy, Kevin Vernon, and skip Terry House, who won 21-10.

In the Exeter & District men's Over-60s League, prospects are not looking good for the A team in Division One after they suffered another defeat, this time 43-27 at the hands of Exonia.

The rink scores were level with the rink of Steve Hall, Chris Hawke and skip John Pethick, winning 15-10.

Also in action were the B team who remain in top spot in Division Six after a 40-27 victory in Exeter against Heavitree B with the successful Ottery rink comprising of Richard Chapple, Andrew Evans and skip Mike Kelsey, who won 29-6.

The D team are also enjoying a good season and they too top a table, in their case, Division Seven and their latest fixture turned out to be a real thriller as they bagged a one shot, 33-32 win away at Belmont B.

In this contest the top Ottery rink was the one of Maurice Flower, Melvin Trayhurn and skip Dave Rose, who won 20-18.

An Ottery team travelled to Chardstock to play their penultimate game in the East of Exe Mixed League and they chalked up a fine 72-55 success, winning three rinks and drawing one.

The top Ottery rink was the one of Fenella Griggs, Steve Hall, Tony Luff and skip Mike Smith, who won 22-11.

Most Read

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

Craft stalls, food and drink, and the music fair at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth Folk Week. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Capturing imaginations’ - large deckchair hopes to pull in crowds to Sidmouth

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council, enjoys sitting in the chair. Picture: Ian Barlow

Where can I camp and park during Sidmouth Folk Festival?

Plenty of space for camping.

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Most Read

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

Craft stalls, food and drink, and the music fair at Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sidmouth Folk Week. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Capturing imaginations’ - large deckchair hopes to pull in crowds to Sidmouth

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council, enjoys sitting in the chair. Picture: Ian Barlow

Where can I camp and park during Sidmouth Folk Festival?

Plenty of space for camping.

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Missing Ottery boy, 11, found half a mile from home after residents comb the streets until 2am

Residents of Ottery combed the streets to help find a missing boy. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery men end County Trophy campaign in highest ever place - runners-up

Lee Maddicks of Redferns with the Ottery St Mary team that were runners-upin the 2019 Redferns Trophy competition. Picture: OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Way out West! Ollie takes hat-trick before rifling Otters to big win at Alphington

Picture: Thinkstock

Tipton batsman Phil Tolley passes 17,000 runs in victory over Geriatrics

Tipton batsman Phil Tolley passed 17,000 runs for the club in the win over Geriatrics. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Workshops galore underway atSidmouth Folk Festival

Morris dancing at sidmouth folk week. (Baile tradicional ingles). Picture: Blake Bennett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists