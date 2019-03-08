Ottery men end County Trophy campaign in highest ever place - runners-up

Lee Maddicks of Redferns with the Ottery St Mary team that were runners-upin the 2019 Redferns Trophy competition.

In a rain shortened match at Sidmouth, Ottery men recorded a comprehensive win in the County Trophy, writes Michael Smith.

Ottery won all four rinks, taking the overall match honours 76 shots to 39, with the top Ottery rink being the one of Richard Bland, Tony Luff, Leighton Burston and skip Ron Cook, who won 23-6.

This latest victory means that Ottery finish as runners-up to table-toppers Madeira and this represents by far, the best that the Ottery team has done in this particular Ironically, two days later, Ottery travelled to Madeira for the final game in the County Trophy, with both reams secure in the first two positions only pride was at stake!

It was a close contest, but one that ultimately Ottery lost 77-68.

However, the rinks were shared 2-2, with the top Ottery rink the one of Tony Bushell, Gerard McCarthy, Kevin Vernon, and skip Terry House, who won 21-10.

In the Exeter & District men's Over-60s League, prospects are not looking good for the A team in Division One after they suffered another defeat, this time 43-27 at the hands of Exonia.

The rink scores were level with the rink of Steve Hall, Chris Hawke and skip John Pethick, winning 15-10.

Also in action were the B team who remain in top spot in Division Six after a 40-27 victory in Exeter against Heavitree B with the successful Ottery rink comprising of Richard Chapple, Andrew Evans and skip Mike Kelsey, who won 29-6.

The D team are also enjoying a good season and they too top a table, in their case, Division Seven and their latest fixture turned out to be a real thriller as they bagged a one shot, 33-32 win away at Belmont B.

In this contest the top Ottery rink was the one of Maurice Flower, Melvin Trayhurn and skip Dave Rose, who won 20-18.

An Ottery team travelled to Chardstock to play their penultimate game in the East of Exe Mixed League and they chalked up a fine 72-55 success, winning three rinks and drawing one.

The top Ottery rink was the one of Fenella Griggs, Steve Hall, Tony Luff and skip Mike Smith, who won 22-11.