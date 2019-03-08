Ottery men's poor O60s League run continues

Ottery St Mary men's A team continued their bad run in the Exeter & District Over-60s Triples League Division One campaign when they were beaten 40-31 away at Seaton A, writes Michael Smith.

Ottery St Mary Bowls Club president Maggie Beighton’ handing over the green’ to the Devon Ladies’ president. Picture MICHAEL SMITH Ottery St Mary Bowls Club president Maggie Beighton’ handing over the green’ to the Devon Ladies’ president. Picture MICHAEL SMITH

However, the B team continued their excellent unbeaten run with another maximum points victory at home to Bradninch A with the best o the Ottery rinks being the one of Tony Bushell, Tony Panzeri and skip Leighton Burston, who won 28-11.

The C and D teams aced each other and the rinks were tied, but in terms of the overall outcome, the C team reversed the early season result with a 39 shots to 34 victory. The best of the C team rinks was the one of skip Ron Cook with Mike Cozens and Clive Gibbs, 23-14.

The club hosted two Ladies Devon County events last week. First up was the County Unbadged Singles and then the Devon Johns side were in action taking on Worcestershire.

In a very close contest Devon ladies came away with a narrow victory in front of one of the biggest crowds Ottery has seen Well over 50 spectators ringed the green to witness this prestigious event.

After the match, the club catered for some 66 players and friends to a fine meal, huge thanks must go to Terri and John Ward and their team of Sheila Lapping, Maurice Flower, Clive & Celia Russell, Margaret Trayhurn and Maggie Beighton for all their hard work on a very hot day, and to Terry House and Sharon Kenny who were kept very busy behind the bar!

In a couple of friendly fixtures, Ottery narrowly lost to Tiverton West End 93-96 , with Margaret Panzeri, Charles Jarvis, Clive Russell and skip Brian Baker having a creditable 28-11 success.

The other friendly saw Ottery slip to a heavy 96-62 defeat to Ilminster. There was a one high point in the match for Ottery with the rink of Margaret Panzeri, Moira Griffin, Maggie Beighton and skip Martin Porter enjoying a 22-19 success.

To finish the weeks action, Ottery had another good win in the East of Exe Mixed League, defeating visiting Tiverton 76-55.

The stand-out Ottery rink in this match was the one o Dot Luff, Chris Hawke, Kevin Vernon and skip John Pethick, who recorded a resounding 33-3 success.