Ottery reserves chasing an unlikely trophy

Published: 12:00 AM May 14, 2021

A thrilling climax to the Division 2 East in the Devon and Exeter League could see Ottery St Mary Reserves clinch an amazing title victory.

The Otters resumed after the lockdown with a huge gap behind Axminster Reserves, but they did have games in hand.

It all set the scene for a crucial game between the two sides last weekend and, played in horrible conditions, Ottery produced an outstanding display to inflict a first defeat of the year on the Tigers.

A free-kick from Darren Carr created the key moment of the first period, as centre-back Ben Lawrence latched on to the delivery to execute a fine lob for the opening goal.

It was a heavy blow for Axminster, who had arguably edged the chances, but were thwarted by an excellent fingertip save from Andrew Braddick and a goalline clearance by Aiden Pearcy.

The second half was a proper slog in the wind and rain, with Braddick again in alert form to prevent an equaliser.

Ottery needed a second to bag a massive win and Sam Pyne delivered, finishing calmly after terrific approach play from Gabriel Leustian.

It was a result that meant Ottery would win the league if they secure victories in the final four games of the season.

A midweek trip to bottom club Feniton Reserves was the first step in this challenge and the weather again proved a major factor in a tense 3-2 victory for the Otters.

Goals from Pyne, Billy Rouse and Danny Pym had seemingly put Ottery in control but a youthful Feniton side battled to the end and twice hit the woodwork in their bid for an equaliser.

The stage is now set for a sensational end to the campaign, as Ottery are five points behind Axminster with three games left to play, while the Tigers only have one more match.

Axminster play that final game at Exeter United on Saturday, at the same time as Ottery host mid-table Pinhoe.

The Otters then travel to Exeter United on May 22 and, all being well, can win the title at home to Millwey Rise on May 26.