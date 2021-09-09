Ottery save their season on the final day

Published: 6:10 AM September 9, 2021

Ottery St Mary CC produced a stunning final-day victory over Sidmouth 2nds to ensure survival in C Division East of the Devon Cricket League.

The Otters had struggled for much of the summer, while Sidmouth had spent most of the season top of the league. The win not only confirmed Shobrooke Park would be relegated instead of Ottery but it also allowed Clyst St George to pip Sidmouth to the title.

Incredibly, Ottery amassed 60 points from their last three games to emerge from the bottom and condemn Shobrooke Park, along with bottom club Whimple.

Despite their amazing finish to the season, Ottery also had some help from a young Exmouth 2nds side, who turned on the style to defeat Shobrooke Park by 137 runs on the final day.

“It was an unbelievable effort from all involved over the last three games to take 60 points from 60 available,” said Ottery captain Alex Clements on the Tolchards Devon League website.

“Huge credit goes to our bowlers over the last few weeks as they've really stood up and put pressure on the opposition, which we've then backed up in the field.”

Fittingly, it was captain Clements who led his team to victory over Sidmouth, starting with an important stumping from the bowling of Will Harrison to dismiss dangerous opener Dan Powell for 33.

Sidmouth toiled their way to 76/5 but did find some fluency in the middle order, with Jash Pitadar scoring an entertaining 40 from 35 balls before a Harrison catch from the bowling of Harsha Sinnappu Liyanage.

Sidmouth closed on 167 all out and it was then all about Clements with the bat, as he accumulated a courageous unbeaten 72 to steer his side to victory.

George Mutter and Matt Jeacock fell cheaply to leave the Otters on 32/2, which soon became 50/3 with the loss of Jonathan Triner, but Clements' 53-run partnership with Liyanage (31) calmed nerves.

Jack Malden came in next and produced a flowing 29 runs from 23 balls. Clements remained the Ottery rock, however, sealing the win by four wickets and an amazing climax to the season.

