Ottery seal Devon Cup with brilliant hat-trick

Published: 12:00 AM June 25, 2021

Ottery St Mary Reserves have been crowned champions of the Devon Senior Cup after an inspired hat-trick from Matt Webb ensured a 4-1 victory over Northam Lions.

Played at Devon FA headquarters in Newton Abbot, the Otters were soon in the ascendancy against their opponents from the North Devon Football League, grabbing the lead inside the first minute.

Tony Cox was the scorer, keeping his composure to fire a super finish inside the near post.

Ottery, understandably buoyed by such a fantastic start, laid siege on the Northam Lions, carving out numerous chances to extend their advantage.

Lions goalkeeper Peter Ellis produced a great save to deny Ben Lawrence and a fabulous Ottery move culminated in a Sam Pyne effort striking the woodwork.

It was a momentary reprieve for the Lions, as a threaded pass found Webb, who calmly rounded a beleaguered Ellis to make it 2-0 on just 13 minutes.

The relentless Ottery subsided a little after the second goal and a long-range effort forced Andrew Braddick into his first meaningful save of the day. It was, however, a brief shift in momentum, with Riki Pitter forcing another bloke from the Northam custodian.

The Otters continued to hold the upper hand going into the half-time break and, despite a decent start to the second period from the Lions, Webb added a decisive third.

The lively Pitter was the catalyst, bringing out another decent block from Ellis and Webb was alert to the rebound, slotting home from close-range.

Celebrations could begin for Ottery moments later, when the irrepressible Webb found more space and executed a delightful lob to complete his hat-trick.

The Lions did manage a consolation ten minutes from time, Adam Copp converted a penalty but there was no denying Ottery St Mary were deserved winners of the 122nd edition of the Devon Senior Cup.

Matt Webb was understandably named Man of the Match and congratulations to everyone at the club for a successful end to the strangest of seasons.