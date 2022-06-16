Ottery slip to defeat against rivals from up the road

Jash Patidar produced an outstanding batting performance to give Sidmouth 2nds the bragging rights in their local derby with Ottery St Mary in C Division East.

Put into bat by the visitors, Patidar quickly had the Ottery skipper questioning this decision, as he set about building an imperious unbeaten innings of 138 from 146 balls.

Charlie Gaywood (21) proved a useful first partner before he was caught by Jody Clements off the bowling of Matthew Jeacock. Clements and Sam Gleeson quickly claimed two more wickets to give Ottery some hope, but Sidmouth responded with a partnership of 104 between Patidar and Dylan Hurst, who made a stoic 41.

Sidmouth finished on 245/5, with Clements taking 3 for 36 with the ball.

The Ottery reply was full of courage and belief in the early stages, as Alex Clements (44) and Neil Davey (45) reached 98/0. From there, however, Sidmouth claimed three wickets for the loss of just three runs and the visitors were unable to find another major partnership.

Sam Brook hit a decent 36 not out but the Otters still fell 43 runs short of their target. Charlie Gaywood (4 for 42) and Taylor Ingham-Hill (3 for 27) did the damage with the ball.

Ottery 2nds also had a tough afternoon in E Division East, as they slipped to a 38-run defeat at home to Throverton 2nds.

Grant Squire (50) and Andrew Daldorph (43) were the main contributors in Throverton’s total of 235/9. Simon Harris, Matthew Lovell and Brett Venables all claimed two wickets each for Ottery.

Despite Ottery opener Jevin Isidore rattling off a pleasant 44, the run chase looked in trouble from an early stage. Plenty reached the 20s but could go no further and Throverton closed out the win.

In the same division, Sidmouth 3rds made it a clean sweep for the club as they won by 71 runs at Kentisbeare.

While the Sidmouth innings lacked fireworks with the bat, a decent total of 198/9 proved far too much for the hosts, who were skittled out for 127. Lee Clayden took four wickets and there were three for Miles Dalton.