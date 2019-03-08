Ottery St Mary bowler John Pethick awarded Devon county badge

Ottery St Mary bowler John Pethick proudly wearing the Devon county shirt. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB Archant

Ottery's men continued their good form in the County Trophy with a resounding 99 shots to 48 shots victory at home to Honiton, writes Michael Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a dominant all-round performance the Ottery men also won three rinks to one with Steve Hall, Chris Hawke, Andrew Evans and skip John Pethick having the best rink 34-10.

In the Ladies Over-50s League, Ottery matched the men with a maximum six point win at home to Pinces Garden; Carol Keating, Moira Griffin and skip Terri Ward having the best winning rink 34-7.

The men were again in action in the Over-60s League. The A team enjoyed a rare success at Uffculme A where they prevailed by a single shot at 33-32. The winning Ottery rink being the one of Steve Hall, Chris Hawke and skip John Pethick, 19-15.

The B team took maximum points at home to Tiverton West End C, winning 48 shots to 30, Bryan Salter, Tony Bushell and skip Leighton Burston took the honours with a fine 25-10 win.

The C team continued the winning streak, again taking maximum points at home to Chagford by 50 shots to 25, Clive Gibbs, Clive Russell and skip Norman Lawrence had the best rink with a convincing 32-8 victory.

Unfortunately the D team couldn't quite continue the sequence of success as they went down 33-29 away at St Thomas B, where they did have something to smile about with a 20-14 win for Maurice Flower, Melvin Trayhurn and skip Dave Rose.

Ottery ended a very successful week with another victory in the East of Exe Mixed League taking the match by 65 shots to 57 and by three rinks to one, against a strong Wellington side.

Ryan Seers, Dave Brown, Tony Delahay and skip gail Hawke had a fine 23-8 success.

Ottery St Mary Bowling Club saw another of it's players awarded with their County Badge when John Pethick was invited to play for Devon against Surrey with the fixture played at Yeovil Bowling Club.

John was part of the rink with Devon's president Tony Powell. Devon lost the match by the narrowest of margins, a single shot!

After the match John was presented with his County Badge by Tony Powell and so Tony now joins a growing list of badged members at the club - many congratulations to John from all the members at the club.