Advanced search

Ottery St Mary bowlers celebrate a superb 2019 season

PUBLISHED: 12:42 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 27 December 2019

Prize winners at the Ottery St Mart Bowls Club 2019 awards evening held at the Tumbling Weir Hotel, Ottery. Pictures OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Prize winners at the Ottery St Mart Bowls Club 2019 awards evening held at the Tumbling Weir Hotel, Ottery. Pictures OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Archant

There were over 50 members at the 2019 Ottery St Mary Bowls Club annual awards dinner held at The Tumbling Weir Hotel, Ottery, writes Michael Smith.

Ottery St Mary club captain Melvin Trayhurn with outgoing president Maggie Beighton. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUBOttery St Mary club captain Melvin Trayhurn with outgoing president Maggie Beighton. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Club captain Melvin Trayhurn hosted the event as his final act in terms of his year in office and he now hands things over the Chris Hawke, who will captain the club in the 2020 season.

Also retiring this year after serving the club for many years as treasurer was Bob Porton, who will be succeeded by David Roberts.

Presenting the awards was the club's retiring president Maggie Beighton. Maggie will be passing the presidency onto David Rose, who has served the club for many years in a variety of roles.

It was good to see some new names on the trophies this year. Mention must go to one of our younger members Ryan Seers, who, at the age of 22, received the Otter Trophy while, in only his second season, Mike Cozens won the Fred Burgess Cup.

Ottery St Mary Bowls Club's president Maggie Beighton presenting the Open 4 Wood Trophy to Richard Bland. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUBOttery St Mary Bowls Club's president Maggie Beighton presenting the Open 4 Wood Trophy to Richard Bland. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Congratulations, to Steve Hall and Shirley Fewtrell, two of the more established players, who were again in excellent form and took three trophies each.

The prestigous OtterySt Mary Bowls Club champion honour went to Richard Bland who won the Open Four Woods, it was again a highly successful season and congratulations must go to everybody who took part in all the competitions making the 2019 the best supported to date!

Now we all look forward to the summer of 2020 and hope it is just as enjoyable and successful as the 2019 campaign proved to be.

Ottery St Mary Bowls Club outgoing prsident Maggie Beighton presenting the Otter Trophy to Ryan Seers. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUBOttery St Mary Bowls Club outgoing prsident Maggie Beighton presenting the Otter Trophy to Ryan Seers. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Most Read

Age Concern Sidmouth closed less than a year after it was opened

Age Concern has closed its office in Sidmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Calls for dogs to be banned from selected public areas in Sidmouth

Calls for dogs to be banned from selected public areas in Sidmouth - including the Sidford Playing Fields, The Ham, Long Park and Manstone Recreation Field. Picture: Getty/Google

Sidmouth couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

Monica and John Rawlings celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Rawlings family

Past Sidmouth Boxing Day swims

Swimmers take to the water for the annual Boxing Day swim in 1986. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

An exclusive bird’s eye view of Sidford’s new Lockyer Lodge

Construction work underway at Churchill Retirement Living's new development (Lockyer Lodge) in Sidford. Picture: Churchill Retirement Living

Most Read

Age Concern Sidmouth closed less than a year after it was opened

Age Concern has closed its office in Sidmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Calls for dogs to be banned from selected public areas in Sidmouth

Calls for dogs to be banned from selected public areas in Sidmouth - including the Sidford Playing Fields, The Ham, Long Park and Manstone Recreation Field. Picture: Getty/Google

Sidmouth couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

Monica and John Rawlings celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Picture: Rawlings family

Past Sidmouth Boxing Day swims

Swimmers take to the water for the annual Boxing Day swim in 1986. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

An exclusive bird’s eye view of Sidford’s new Lockyer Lodge

Construction work underway at Churchill Retirement Living's new development (Lockyer Lodge) in Sidford. Picture: Churchill Retirement Living

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Feniton and Beer hosting Saturday action on final weekend of the year

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary bowlers celebrate a superb 2019 season

Prize winners at the Ottery St Mart Bowls Club 2019 awards evening held at the Tumbling Weir Hotel, Ottery. Pictures OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Family bring back Ottery New Year’s Eve party to boost suicide bereavement charity Pete’s Dragons

Gemma Youlden raised £946 for Pete’s Dragons by staging a New Year's Eve party at Ottery Cricket Club. Gemma is pictured presenting a cheque to Lesley Rowland. Also pictured (l-r) are Graham Rowland, Caroline and Dave Youlden, and Vicky and Rob Johns of Ottery Cricket Club.

An exclusive bird’s eye view of Sidford’s new Lockyer Lodge

Construction work underway at Churchill Retirement Living's new development (Lockyer Lodge) in Sidford. Picture: Churchill Retirement Living

Sidmouth Town - 2019 game-by-game

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists