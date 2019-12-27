Ottery St Mary bowlers celebrate a superb 2019 season

Prize winners at the Ottery St Mart Bowls Club 2019 awards evening held at the Tumbling Weir Hotel, Ottery. Pictures OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB Archant

There were over 50 members at the 2019 Ottery St Mary Bowls Club annual awards dinner held at The Tumbling Weir Hotel, Ottery, writes Michael Smith.

Ottery St Mary club captain Melvin Trayhurn with outgoing president Maggie Beighton. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB Ottery St Mary club captain Melvin Trayhurn with outgoing president Maggie Beighton. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Club captain Melvin Trayhurn hosted the event as his final act in terms of his year in office and he now hands things over the Chris Hawke, who will captain the club in the 2020 season.

Also retiring this year after serving the club for many years as treasurer was Bob Porton, who will be succeeded by David Roberts.

Presenting the awards was the club's retiring president Maggie Beighton. Maggie will be passing the presidency onto David Rose, who has served the club for many years in a variety of roles.

It was good to see some new names on the trophies this year. Mention must go to one of our younger members Ryan Seers, who, at the age of 22, received the Otter Trophy while, in only his second season, Mike Cozens won the Fred Burgess Cup.

Ottery St Mary Bowls Club's president Maggie Beighton presenting the Open 4 Wood Trophy to Richard Bland. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB Ottery St Mary Bowls Club's president Maggie Beighton presenting the Open 4 Wood Trophy to Richard Bland. Picture OTTERY ST MARY BOWLS CLUB

Congratulations, to Steve Hall and Shirley Fewtrell, two of the more established players, who were again in excellent form and took three trophies each.

The prestigous OtterySt Mary Bowls Club champion honour went to Richard Bland who won the Open Four Woods, it was again a highly successful season and congratulations must go to everybody who took part in all the competitions making the 2019 the best supported to date!

Now we all look forward to the summer of 2020 and hope it is just as enjoyable and successful as the 2019 campaign proved to be.